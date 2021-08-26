ISIS-K in Afghanistan poses terrorist threat for evacuation in Kabul





The Taliban, the Haqqani network and Al Qaeda operate as a triumvirate, and one that is very much part of the same militant network, they work hand in hand, said Colin P. Clarke, a counterterrorism analyst at the Soufan Group, a security consulting firm. based in New York. These three units are inextricably linked, said Mr. Clarke, and in fact, have approached over the past decade, a trend that is likely to continue after the U.S. withdrawal, especially as they close ranks against opponents like ISIS-K and the growing resistance movement in northern Afghanistan. On the other side of the jihadist book is ISIS-K. The group is one of many members that the Islamic State created after joining northern Iraq from Syria in 2014 and establishing a religious state or caliphate the size of Britain. An American-led campaign has destroyed the caliphate, but more than 10,000 ISIS fighters remain in Iraq and Syria, and ISIS collaborators like the Sahel or the Sinai Peninsula are thriving. But ISIS-K has never been a major force in Afghanistan, much less globally, analysts say. The group rankings have dropped to about 1,500 to 2,000 fighters, about half of its peak levels in 2016 before the U.S. airstrikes and Afghan commando attacks that had a loss. However, since June 2020, under an ambitious new leader, Shahab al-Muhajir, the branch remains active and dangerous, and is seeking to increase its ranks with disgruntled Taliban fighters and other militants, the UN report concluded. . They have not been a top-level affiliate of ISIS, but with the departure of Afghan commandos and the departure of the US military, does that give them breathing space? Can, said Seth G. Jones, an Afghanistan specialist at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Understand the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan Card 1 of 5 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here you have more about their history of origin and their history as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. What about Afghan women? The last time the Taliban were in power, they barred women and girls from taking most of the jobs or going to school. Afghan women have gained a lot since the fall of the Taliban, but now they fear the land could be lost. Taliban officials are trying to reassure women that things will be different, but there are signs that, at least in some areas, they have begun to restore the old order. Although the overall ranks of the groups have dropped in recent years, Jones said, ISIS-K has held the cells of clandestine fighters who have carried out terrorist attacks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/us/politics/isis-terrorism-afghanistan-taliban.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos