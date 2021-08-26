International
Service dogs celebrated for good deeds on International Dog Day
Most dogs are at the center of their owner’s world to do a little more than being their happy selves, wagging their tails, licking their cheeks, sunbathing, but the daily existence of some dogs is life-saving.
Main points:
- Dogs perform a variety of tasks to help humans
- If dogs fail in a particular role, they are often able to work in another field
- Service dog owners say their dog changes their lives for the better
Service dogs are being celebrated today on International Dog Day.
Norman became a hospital therapy dog after his owners noticed the effect he had on humans.
“Just trying to walk down the street stopping every five seconds for people to pet him made us think of the joy on people’s faces. [would be]great to share with others, “said owner Nicci Gradige.
Norman has been visiting Queensland’s Sunshine Coast weekly hospital for over three years.
“He has his little routine, some favorite patients and he will go around and look for people he wants to meet,” Ms Gradigesaid said.
“Phenomenally purely phenomenal to see the impact it has [had]; “People would cry.”
Environmentally conscious dogs
Springer spaniel Scout and cocker spaniel Banjo are conservation dogs that help scientists and environmentalists to conserve endangered species.
Guard dogs also play a vital role in detecting invasive species.
“Whether they are plants or animals,” Davis said, “so those species can be controlled and removed from the landscape.”
Loading
Davis said some dogs were bred for the role, while other adult dogs were selected based on their traits.
“We can get a dog from a rescue shelter, we can evaluate it to see if it will like the job and then obviously we can train it from there.”
Davis said sometimes guard dogs got into the role after failing in other jobs, such as airport biosafety.
“Maybe they do not have the right attitude, so they are better used on the field,” he said.
Other career paths
But conservation is not the only career support path for dogs that do not fit a particular job.
After failing as a guide dog, Connie became a therapy dog at elementary school at Immanuel Lutheran College in Sunshine.
Counselor Tarnya Mitchellsaid Connie became the first elementary school therapy dog in Queensland last year.
“Connie ‘s impact on students is really quite extraordinary. We always say that Connie’ s superpower is calm.
“We noticed that students really get that superpower when they spend time with it.
“They seem to become more relaxed and much more able to embrace a growth mentality in their learning.”
Connection with the community
Labradors like Vegas, who pass the rigorous testing it takes to be a guide dog, are a lifeline between staff and the community.
“It makes me feel part of society again because most people love a dog,” said Sue Bolton-Wood.
People should not touch, feed or distract dogs when wearing a harness or coat as clothing indicates that they are working.
“This is the hardest thing because everyone wants to bow down and give her a greeting,” Ms. Bolton-Wood said.
“They can definitely say hello to her, she reacts to her name and she will give her mind, but she knows she should not be petted.”
Ms. Bolton-Wood once said harness if outside Vegas is like any other dog.
“She knows she can jump and play [but] as soon as I get her collar, she just comes to me and she changes.
“She just stands and waits and she knows then that we’re in business.”
