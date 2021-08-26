Service dogs celebrated for good deeds on International Dog Day

Most dogs are at the center of their owner’s world to do a little more than being their happy selves, wagging their tails, licking their cheeks, sunbathing, but the daily existence of some dogs is life-saving.

Service dogs are being celebrated today on International Dog Day.

Norman became a hospital therapy dog ​​after his owners noticed the effect he had on humans.

“Just trying to walk down the street stopping every five seconds for people to pet him made us think of the joy on people’s faces. [would be]great to share with others, “said owner Nicci Gradige.

Norman has been visiting Queensland’s Sunshine Coast weekly hospital for over three years.

“He has his little routine, some favorite patients and he will go around and look for people he wants to meet,” Ms Gradigesaid said.

“Sometimes, he would not find anyone, but he would go into the doctor ‘s office and they would have a really sad day, and he just sits with them and does not move.

Norman dog therapy with Lennix Currie at Sunshine Coast University Hospital. ( Supplied: Wish list )

“Phenomenally purely phenomenal to see the impact it has [had]; “People would cry.”

Environmentally conscious dogs

Springer spaniel Scout and cocker spaniel Banjo are conservation dogs that help scientists and environmentalists to conserve endangered species.

“There has been a lot of work to find signs of koalas and to find koalas during fires,” said animal breeder and trainer James Davis.

Scout is a guard dog on the Sun Coast. ( Supplied: Foot heels )

Guard dogs also play a vital role in detecting invasive species.

“Whether they are plants or animals,” Davis said, “so those species can be controlled and removed from the landscape.”

Davis said some dogs were bred for the role, while other adult dogs were selected based on their traits.

“We can get a dog from a rescue shelter, we can evaluate it to see if it will like the job and then obviously we can train it from there.”

Davis said sometimes guard dogs got into the role after failing in other jobs, such as airport biosafety.

“Maybe they do not have the right attitude, so they are better used on the field,” he said.

Other career paths

But conservation is not the only career support path for dogs that do not fit a particular job.

After failing as a guide dog, Connie became a therapy dog ​​at elementary school at Immanuel Lutheran College in Sunshine.

Counselor Tarnya Mitchellsaid Connie became the first elementary school therapy dog ​​in Queensland last year.

“Connie was just too relaxed to be a guide dog, which made her absolutely perfect for her work here,” Ms. Mitchellsaid said.

Connie, based at Immanuel Lutheran College in Sunshine Coast, was the first therapist working at a school in Queensland. ( Supplied: Immanuel Lutherian College )

“Connie ‘s impact on students is really quite extraordinary. We always say that Connie’ s superpower is calm.

“We noticed that students really get that superpower when they spend time with it.

“They seem to become more relaxed and much more able to embrace a growth mentality in their learning.”

When the Connie therapy dog ​​is in uniform, the children know she works because she is not hugged. ( Supplied: Immanuel Lutherian College )

Connection with the community

Labradors like Vegas, who pass the rigorous testing it takes to be a guide dog, are a lifeline between staff and the community.

“It makes me feel part of society again because most people love a dog,” said Sue Bolton-Wood.

“Everyone wants to say hello to her and it’s beautiful. It just means if I’m alone or not, it makes me talk to people.”

Sue Bolton-Wood and the Vegas dog on the Sun Coast. ( Supplied: Sue Bolton-Wood )

People should not touch, feed or distract dogs when wearing a harness or coat as clothing indicates that they are working.

“This is the hardest thing because everyone wants to bow down and give her a greeting,” Ms. Bolton-Wood said.

“They can definitely say hello to her, she reacts to her name and she will give her mind, but she knows she should not be petted.”

Ms. Bolton-Wood once said harness if outside Vegas is like any other dog.

“She knows she can jump and play [but] as soon as I get her collar, she just comes to me and she changes.

“She just stands and waits and she knows then that we’re in business.”