Alberta, Saskatchewan do not plan to pursue BC and Manitoba in broad masked mandates

Alberta reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but, along with Saskatchewan, is not planning to follow the broad mask mandates announced this week by neighboring western provinces.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro have both said vaccinations are the best, most effective way to get the province through the pandemic. No one has addressed the growing numbers.

Alberta and Saskatchewan continue to call on residents who have not done so to take two-dose protection.

Manitoba and British Columbia are reinstating mask requirements in indoor public spaces to try to stop an increase in the number of cases.

Alberta reported 1,076 new cases Wednesday and had close to 8,500 active infections. About 284 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 59 of them in intensive care. It is the highest number of daily cases since mid-May.

In Edmonton, Alberta Health spokesman Steve Buick said he has no plans to follow a rule on face coverage. He added: “Our current mask rules remain in force, including mandatory masks in healthcare facilities and public transport.”

“Vaccine is the best way”

In Saskatchewan, where there were 1,500 active cases and 108 people hospitalized, Health Minister Paul Merriman said the provinces have the right to choose what they want to do.

“But we feel now that the vaccine is the best way through this,” he told reporters in Regina.

“Public health measures are a hindrance,” added Merriman, who stressed that it is the responsibility of individuals to be vaccinated to protect themselves and to get the province through the pandemic.

Asked about compulsory vaccinations, he said: “You are violating people’s personal rights if you are ordering things.”

There is now some masking and mandatory vaccination rules in both provinces for businesses, schools and events.

In Edmonton, fans over the age of 12 who attend Oilers hockey games this fall will have to show vaccination evidence while, at this point, those who attend Elks football games do not.

The Alberta Medical Association this week openly called on the province to establish mandatory vaccinations for health care workers.

Dr. Paul Boucher, president of the association, said that while he understands that the issue is polarizing, vaccination “remains our most effective tool to keep our vulnerable patients safe”.

David Shepherd, health critic for Alberta’s NDP Opposition, said the failure to follow the leadership of BC and Manitoba is another example of the failed leadership of a united conservative government seeking to overturn controversial or unpopular decisions.

“This government is shifting responsibility for making important public health decisions to school boards, to businesses, to individuals and, indeed, to making them face tension, shock, [and]issues that come with the need to implement this, “Shepherd said.

The rule changes in other provinces come as they deal with an increase in COVID cases, mainly related to the more transmissible delta variant.

Along with the demand again for masks, including in schools, Manitoba is ordering vaccinations for the province’s first-line workers working with vulnerable populations.

Affected workers included doctors, nurses, teachers and prison guards. Manitoba is still seeing a low number of new cases, but Prime Minister Brian Pallister said precautions must be taken to prevent a stroke.

The BC mask rule applies to shopping malls, grocery stores and public transportation, as well as to students in grade 4 and above.

Also Wednesday, the Northwest Territories, which are experiencing the worst pandemic outbreak, restored its mask mandate.