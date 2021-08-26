Charles Town Moose welcomes International Director of Moose, makes monetary donations | Newspaper

International
Charles Town Moose Lodge 948 RANSON members welcomed Paul W. Curtis, Chairman of the Board of Directors to Moose International, Inc., at their facility Wednesday.
Curtis was elected to his position in July during the 133rd International Moose Convention. He previously held a number of other offices, including vice-chairman of the board of directors, the new supreme governor and supreme prelate, as well as service on the Supreme Council.
Curtis joined Camas, Washington Moose Lodge, in June 1985, where he has served in various roles, holding a number of offices. In addition, he served as project coordinator for the Moose State-North Idaho Association, where he led fundraising efforts for the North Washington-Idaho State residence in Mooseheart.
A member of the 150th Division of the Moose Club 25, Curtis received the Scholarship Honor Degree in 1991 and the Pilgrim Merit Degree in 1996.
Now retired after a 37-year career as a factory / production manager, Curtis lives in Washougal, Washington, with his wife, Bonnie.
Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting, Curtis commended Charles Town Moose Lodge members for all the work they have done to support their community, as well as to support Mooseheart and Moosehaven.
Moosehaven is a private membership pension community located in Orange Park, Florida that provides seniors 65 and older with a comfortable and secure retirement opportunity. The community has served Moose members since 1922.
Mooseheart is a residential childcare facility located on a 1,000-acre campus outside of Chicago. It is a home for children and teenagers in need, from infancy to high school.
Both countries are supported by each Moose lodge, Curtis explained, adding that Mooseheart residents, after maintaining an average of 2.5 points in high school, receive scholarships for college or vocational school or for boots if they decide to join the military. with
Curtis spoke briefly about the Moose organizations’ decision to combine Women of the Moose and the Moose male organization into one group.
You are part of that story. It opens up more opportunities we are taking advantage of, Curtis said, pointing out that it is fantastic to see men and women working together and combining ideas. We were there doing what our communities need us to do.
After lunch, Curtis assisted Brad Wilt, president of Lodge 948, in introducing controls to several local organizations.
Receiving $ 3,000 each were the Jefferson County Community Ministries, the Jefferson County Animal Welfare Society, Wheeled Foods, and the Hospice of Panhandle. Furthermore, the local lodge announced donations to the Moose charities for the West Virginia House in Mooseheart and to the Moose charities specifically to the Mooseheart Activity Center. Each of those projects will receive $ 2,500 from Charles Town Moose Lodge named Curtis.
Acceptance of controls on behalf of Jefferson County Community Ministries was executive director Keith Lowry, while Ashley Horst was present representing the Hospice of the Panhandle. Anne Trumble and Jane Tarner were accepted to the Jefferson County Animal Welfare Society, and Bev Ryan, Jim Hunter and Evelyn Griffith were joined by Food on Wheels.
Wilt explained that the local lodge raises funds through its lottery activity within the lodge, and all of those funds are then distributed to various charities. At a recent Funfest event held at their lodge, members announced that they had donated more than $ 150,000 to local groups, including fire and police departments, Hospice of the Panhandle, PAW Purpose Vets, Jefferson County Council on Aging , Jefferson County Community Ministries, Relay for Life, and local schools and local sports teams in need of travel funds.
We give so much to our community, Wilt said, adding that the Charles Town lodge is the largest in the state with nearly 3,000 members.
Membership in Moose is open to anyone 21 years of age or older. More information about the organization can be obtained by calling 304-725-5114.
