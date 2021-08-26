The wave of evictions is still on the horizon. Help available to Mississippi tenants and landlords – National & International News – WED 25Aug2021

The wave of evictions is still on the horizon as states are slow to deliver aid. The great congressmen make an unannounced “fact-finding” trip to Afghanistan.

NATIONAL NEWS

The wave of evictions is still on the horizon as states are slow to deliver aid

Nearly eight months after Congress approved nearly $ 47 billion in rental assistance to keep people in their homes, states have distributed only about 11% of that moneyDays after the end of the July 30 CDC deportation moratorium, the Biden administration challenged the Supreme Court by declaring another extension, this time until October 3. And that day will be upon us before we know it.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau Pulse Survey, about 3.5 million Americans said they were still at risk of deportation as of Aug. 16. But this is likely to be a major understatement. Other reports indicate that at least 11 million Americans are rented out.

Housing advocates blame much of this delay on states that have been slow in setting up and organizing approval and distribution systems. However, some states and localities have had greater success than others.

Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, says some communities are spending money quickly and well, proving it is possible and making many communities less visible and unacceptable. Seven months after the funds were first allocated, nine states have spent less than 3% of the money and 16 states have spent less than 5%.

Mess in Mississippi

The Mississippi Home Corporation, which administers the Mississippi Rental Assistance Program, has been among those far behind in need in the state. Part of the reason for this is a miserable lack of alignment.

Last week, Aberdeen hosted a Rental Aid Fair to help tenants navigate the complex application process. State Senator Hob Bryan from Monroe County was instrumental in accomplishing this. According to Bryan, it is only the 5th such event in RAMP-administered areas. Bryan says, “There have been three events in the Jackson area, one event in the Delta and this event in Aberdeen.

I wish I had known about this event in advance, as I would surely have shared it, even though it was too far for many people. As it was, I learned about it only after the fact. Currently, I am unaware of any such event being planned in northeastern Mississippi, where an average of 20% of tenants are left to rent.

Where to get application help

If you or someone you know is behind rent, or you are a landlord with back rent, you can apply directly at ms-ramp.com, or call:

Local: 601-533-8401

Free: 1-888-725-0063

Application assistance is also available from two organizations, Covenant Trust Ministries of Service AND Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH).

Covenant Trust Ministries of Service

662-690-4009

Contact: Patricia Ross, [email protected]

Office Hours: M-TH: 11am 7pm

(Please note, this organization serves Union, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Prentiss, Tishomingo, Alcorn, Tippah, Benton, Marshall, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Webster, Lowndes, and Clay counties.)

According to this leaflet released by RAMP just today, people living in most areas of Mississippi can also contact (MUTEH)IN601-960-0557with You can also visit the MUTEH website by clicking herewith

MUTEH homepage shows links to click for people in different situationsWith These include “I’m homeless and in need of shelter”; “I’m a homeless veteran and I need shelter”; “I’m in danger of losing housing”; and “I am a landlord with tenant behind rent.” When the page first opens, you will see a pop-up window to subscribe to a “waiting list” for help. This is for people who are just late, but not in a more urgent housing situation.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Top congressmen make unannounced “fact-finding” trip to Afghanistan

Since August 14, the U.S. military has evacuated more than 82,000 people (mostly Afghans and some Americans) from Kabul airport. Given the chaos in Kabul, this operation requires a high level of coordination and effort. Add to that a seriously useless distraction that happened yesterday. The two US congressmen, representatives Peter Meijer, (R-MI) and Seth Moulton, (D-MA) made the almost incomprehensible decision to secretly fly to Kabul to enter the mix. The U.S. military and White House officials were unaware of their departure until they were already in the air.

Needless to say, their arrival complicated matters for US forces on the ground. Troops had to divert precious time and resources that would have been better spent to evacuate more Americans and Afghans. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said: [Meijer and Moulton] it certainly took time away from what we had planned to do that day. ” How Meijer and Moulton thought that achieving two high value goals in a dangerous situation would help make anyone’s assumptions.

It’s hard to say how long Meijer and Moulton were on the ground in Kabul (they returned the same day), or how many “facts” they could have gathered in such a short time. Both Congressmen are veterans of Iraq, which makes their decision to disrupt a large-scale military operation even more mysterious.

The stated objective of the Congressmen was to carry out a “supervisory” and “fact-finding” mission. Ultimately, their goal was to “push the president to extend the August 31 deadline” for evacuations from Kabul. President Biden has made it clear that he does not want to extend the deadline, as tensions and risks to US troops on the ground are growing by the day. He has said he is consulting with the military to determine what resources they will need if it is absolutely necessary to extend their stay.

Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).

