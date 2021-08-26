Blast near Kabul airport causes casualties – Top International News





Markets Fall ahead of Federal Reserve Comments; The blast in Kabul Shares in the US market fell after opening in green with an explosion outside Kabul airport causing panic in the market. The market is also awaiting signals from the Federal Reserve meeting to be held tonight. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 both crashed in panic as the US tried to evacuate the area around Kabul airport after two blasts. Unemployment claims and annual gross domestic product (GDP) figures have lost some ratings. Stoxx Europe drops 0.41% Dow Jones fell 0.35% NASDAQ decreased by 0.63% Japan suspends 1.6 million doses of Moderna vaccine in contamination reports Japan on Thursday suspended the use of 16.3 lakh doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and this is due to contamination reports received from the local distributor. Currently, no security issues have been found, but the suspension is only a precaution. Many Japanese companies have canceled workers’ vaccinations scheduled for Thursday. Facebook will form a commission for election-related advice According to recent reports, Facebook is planning to form a Commission to advise it on global election-related issues, and the firm has turned to academics and policy experts for this. The proposed commission is expected to have the power to decide on issues such as the sustainability of political advertising and what to do about election-related misinformation. Half of Taiwan to increase the price of the chip by 10-20% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturing and design company, has decided to increase the price of its semiconductor chips by 10-20%, depending on the type. This can increase the company’s revenue growth rate by approximately 5%. Big names including AMD, Apple, ARM, Broadcom, Marvell, MediaTek and Nvidia are TSMC customers. The German publisher will take over the Politico news website German publisher Axel Springer said Thursday it has decided to buy the US-based political news website Politico as part of expanding its global network. The deal amount is expected to be around $ 1 billion (Rs 7,412 kronor). Axel Springer already has a perfect portfolio of news media including BILD, WELT, INSIDER, and already has a presence in more than 40 countries. Forbes will go public through a merger of SPAC Forbes magazine publisher Forbes Global Media Holdings said Thursday it plans to go public through a merger with the Magnum Opus Acquisition that values ​​the combined unit at $ 630 million (Rs 4,670). SPACs (Special Purpose Purchasing Companies) are investment tools used by investors to raise money in an IPO by joining a private company, which becomes public as a result. Forbes will be listed on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) under the FRBS symbol. Evergrande EV Stock loses $ 80 billion in Market Cap Shares of Chinas Evergrande Groups property electric vehicle units crashed today in Hong Kong. Shares of Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group fell more than 22% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Autumn wiped out nearly $ 80 billion (5. 5.92 lakh korro) from the most valuable subsidiary listed on the Evergrandes. This came after the company reported nearly (. 5,500 kronor s) in the first half of the year. The blast near Kabul airport caused casualties A blast near one of the main entrances to Kabul International Airport caused an unknown number of casualties less than a week before President Joe Bidens’s deadline for the withdrawal of US forces. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the blast Thursday afternoon Kabul time and said more information would come soon.

