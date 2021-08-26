Member News Ranking newsroom

Tax increases would give our biggest foreign competitors, like China, a winning hand

The international tax plan released by Senate Democrats would create an unequal playing field, making it impossible for American businesses to compete in the global market. The tax increase would apply en masse to US companies, including manufacturers and small businesses. As a result, the United States would become a much less attractive place to work and invest, and American companies would again be targets for foreign acquisitions and upheavals.

The Democrat plan would raise the global minimum tax on American companies, introduce unenforceable complexity, and make it a better deal to rely on overseas than in the United States.

The Tax Cuts and Employment Act (TCJA) introduced the first global minimum tax of its kind GILTI. No other country has since adopted a minimum tax already results in an overall tax rate of 16 percent, higher than the 15 percent rate agreed as part of the OECD global tax agreement.

The Democrats’ plan would be:

GILTI tax increase, potentially doubling the rate and turning the United States into a worldwide system, which made American companies less competitive and would send American jobs and intellectual property (IP) overseas

Eliminate the GILTI exemption for routine returns on certain investments of business assets, called QBAI. That would put American companies at an even bigger disadvantage because the OECD global tax deal would allow a more generous exemption for foreign companies

require dizzyingly complex country-by-country calculation of effective tax rate. These calculations would be unmanageable for American companies and virtually impossible to control, creating failure for our businesses and the IRS.

The plan would dismantle FDII, a provision that has encouraged U.S. companies to bring IP, jobs and investment back to the United States.

TCJA created FDII, which encourages US companies to find their IP in the United States. Companies like Cisco, Google, Facebook and Qualcomm have relocated IP, related jobs and investment to the United States as a result of FDII. Despite the Democrats ’false rhetoric on offshoring, a recent analysis shows it high technology companies brought in a whopping $ 59.8 billion to the United States in 2020 due to TCJA. It is clear that FDII is having the intended effect.

The Democrats' international plan would completely dismantle FDII, stimulating US companies to move their IPs offshore. Meanwhile, our foreign competitors, such as the United Kingdom and half of the remaining EU countries, provide significant incentives for IP location. Democratic change would not only encourage American companies to move offshore IPs to compete, but the same American companies that brought IPs and jobs to the United States after the TCJA would be punished by Democrats pulling the rug from below them. The Democrats must allow the FDII to continue working to protect American jobs and investment.