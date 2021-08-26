John Ivison: It is clear where the priorities of the liberal leader lie, and it is not with those who are stuck in Afghanistan

QUEBEC CITY The immediate crisis in Afghanistan may be over when Canadians go to the polls next month, but the general election will give voters the opportunity to choose the leader they think is best suited to tackle complex situations like completion of mass evacuations from Kabul.
This judgment is unlikely to be good with Justin Trudeau. As reports of explosions and massive Western casualties in the Afghan capital began circulating, the Liberal leader was campaigning in Quebec City, promising an additional $ 42 a month for seniors receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement. The penny nature of the announcement was in stark contrast to the ensuing events that took place half a world away, where thousands of applicants to leave Afghanistan for Canada remain stranded.
Trudeau did not mention the crisis in his planned remarks, but was asked by reporters if he accepted personal responsibility for failing to move fast enough to evacuate those who helped Canada.
He said the situation was shocking to see, but that Canada has sent 3,700 people on 17 flights and will continue to put pressure on the Taliban to allow people to leave the country.
We will make sure that in the coming months and years, we bring 20,000 Afghans to their new homes in Canada, he said cheerfully, embodying the kind of politician he warned about two days ago when he advised voters to be careful to people who sell simple solutions to complex problems.
It is possible that the Taliban will be willing to negotiate the release of more refugees as they face a food emergency and an income crisis as foreign aid dries up. But it is equally possible for them to seek the death penalty for anyone who opposes them. Western governments have been humbled by the chaotic withdrawal, and voters in Canada can record their decision in the polls, especially given Trudeaus’ insistence on calling an unnecessary election just as Kabul fell.
Make no mistake, these elections are about the liberal leader, who is his main proposer.
He was asked by reporters if he needs a majority to implement his agenda. The enthusiasm of his response shows that he has high hopes that voters will take him to the moon and let him play among the stars.
Canadians are aware that this is an essential moment in the country’s history, he said. If there is one thing that past experience has taught us, it is that governments can do really great things in times of crisis that can have a positive impact on people’s lives. We aim to do more really big things, he said, especially on climate, housing and indigenous reconciliation.
It is clear where the priorities of liberal leaders lie and it is not with the poor bastards stuck in Afghanistan. Trudeaus’s challenge is that his arched personal ambition can prevent him from ever having the chance to present anything really, really great that he has in mind.
Liberals say they are not surprised at how the campaign unfolded as their internal polls always suggested a close race. The expectation is that she will stay on track until after Labor Day, when she can be torn between the Liberal commitment of $ 10 for day care and the Conservatives’ commitment to increase health transfers to the provinces.
An Abacus Data survey of leadership traits, released Thursday, suggested Trudeaus’ personal numbers are surprisingly well maintained because he compares favorably with conservative leader Erin OToole when it comes to being judged friendly, compassionate. and someone with shared values (though troubling to both, they are ranked far below NDP Jagmeet Singh).
But Trudeaus Achilles’s heel is that he is considered more false and unreliable than the other two men who would be prime minister.
This impression will not be ameliorated by his inattention to Afghan destruction.
