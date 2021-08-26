‘Their blood will be in your hands’: Kabul chaos hits Canadian PM’s campaign

OTTAWA, Aug 26 (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an early election on September 20 to benefit from his treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination program, but now faces questions about how his liberal government coped. with this month’s chaos in Kabul.

Canada announced on Thursday that it had stopped the evacuations of its citizens and vulnerable Afghans working for western countries in Afghanistan, admitting it did not know how many were left behind. Read more

Just days before the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban in a lightning strike, Canada said it had identified 6,000 Afghans for evacuation. In the end, only 3,700 Canadians and Afghans were deported.

Lawyers said Canada’s rescue effort was half-hearted, falling far short of what other allies were doing.

About 54% of Canadians think Ottawa should have acted faster to help Afghans, according to a Postmedia / Leger Marketing survey released Wednesday.

Trudeau, who has ruled Canada for nearly six years, has been putting pressure on Afghanistan on every day of the campaign so far. Last Friday, a reporter read a message from a person with relatives trapped in Afghanistan, who told the prime minister that “their blood will be in your hands” if anyone is killed by the Taliban.

Trudeau ignored the remark, saying: “I can not imagine, the despair, the anxiety that so many individuals are facing … this is a terrible situation.”

Canada withdrew most of its troops from Afghanistan in 2011, but participated in a NATO mission to train the Afghan military until 2014 and continued to have diplomats and aid workers on the ground.

“Canada’s initial poor response in Kabul indicates an extreme of centralized political micro-management,” said Andrew Leslie, a retired Canadian general and former army chief who was a liberal member of parliament from 2015 to 2019.

Adding to the embarrassment for Trudeau is the fact that his main rival, Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole, is a former decorated Air Force helicopter navigator who served for 13 years.

“The situation on the ground is shocking … Mr. Trudeau has abandoned the people there,” O’Toole told reporters Wednesday, citing his military experience.

“(Trudeau) has for years made sure that people who were in danger because they had served Canada were expelled from the country … he put his political interests ahead of a crisis there.”

The Globe and Mail, a national newspaper, said in an editorial on Thursday that “Canada’s plan to attract men and women marked through a closed door was quickly devised as if it were all the time in the world.”

A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport on Thursday, killing at least 13 people, a Taliban official said. The Pentagon said there were at least two explosions near the airport, with civilians and members of the US service among the victims. Read more

Internal concerns

Trudeau aides say they are not afraid of much damage from the chaos in Afghanistan before the election, given that voters are likely to be focused on domestic issues.

Nelson Wiseman, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto, said the expectations could be valid.

“If I do not see Canadian or Canadian victims being held hostage, I simply do not understand this,” he said.

During the 2015 election campaign, the former Conservative government campaign was thrown off the run by its response to a photograph of the body of a three-year-old Syrian boy who drowned after a boat capsized as his family sought to reach Greece, and finally in Canada.

In opposition at the time, Trudeau said Canada needed to do much more and said a liberal government would accept 25,000 Syrian refugees. He went on to win a majority government in elections. Trudeau Liberals lost their majority in 2019 and have since ruled with the support of opposition parties.

In recent days, Trudeau, who attended a G7 virtual summit on Afghanistan on Tuesday from a hotel in the Canadian province of Ontario, has dismissed any suggestion of an attack, noting that the speed of Taliban movements captured most of the observers in surprise.

“Canadians across the country are thinking, yes, Afghanistan, but they are also thinking about how they will get through this pandemic,” Trudeau said this week.

Report by David Ljunggren Edited by Paul Simao

