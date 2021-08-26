Tanzania: Gunman kills four in an attack near the French embassy





Online videos, apparently filmed by viewers from the buildings in front of the French embassy, ​​showed the gunman inside the guard. He exchanged fire at a very close distance with police and men who appeared to be embassy guards. Police said the attacker had first shot two police officers with a pistol at an intersection in the district, which houses a number of diplomatic missions. He took rifles from the fallen police officers and walked towards the French embassy a few hundred meters away, firing casually and occupying the guard house. President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Twitter that the attacker was “neutralized” and “calm is back”. “I send my condolences to the police service and the families of the three officers, and an officer of the security company SGA, who lost their lives after a gunman attacked them in the Salenda area of ​​Dar es Salaam,” Hassan said. Six people injured in addition to four killed, Liberatus Sabas police commissioner for operations and training said in a tweet separated from the Tanzanian Police Force account. The identity of the attacker is unknown Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro said in an interview broadcast on local television that police were trying to identify the attacker. While the motive was not yet known, Sirro suggested the attack could be linked to Tanzania’s role in neighboring Mozambique, where it sent troops this month to help fight Islamic insurgents as part of a regional security force. “There are problems, our soldiers are there,” Sirro told Mozambique. The Sabas police official told reporters it was too early to say if the gunman was a Tanzanian national, or if he had links to terrorism. Tanzanian television broadcast footage showing police in bulletproof vests, who appeared to be wrapping a dead body outside the embassy in white material to remove it from the scene. SGA Security, which describes itself as a leading provider of security services in East Africa, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The French Embassy in Dar es Salaam could not be immediately reached for comment and French Foreign Ministry officials in Paris were not available.

