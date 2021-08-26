Kabul airport blasts: US troops, Afghans killed





An Afghan Ministry of Public Health official told CNN that more than 60 people had died and 140 had been injured.

The deadly blasts came as the United States and other Western countries raced to complete a massive evacuation of their citizens and Afghan allies following the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

“We can confirm that a number of members of the US intelligence service were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport. A number of others are being treated for injuries. We also know that a number of Afghans were killed in this horrific attack. Pentagon spokesman John Tha Kirby said Thursday. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.”

U.S. officials warned last week that a threat of a terrorist attack at the airport was becoming more acute. Earlier Thursday local time, U.S. diplomats in Kabul warned U.S. citizens to “immediately” leave several gates at the airport, citing security threats.

A U.S. defense official also told CNN that officials were concerned about a “very specific threat flow” involving ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan. U.S. officials believe the group, ISIS-K, may have been behind today’s attack, but are still working to confirm its involvement, according to a senior U.S. official and another informed source in initial assessments. The second source told CNN that it may take several hours before US officials are able to identify the specific individuals who carried out the apparent suicide bombing. Thousands of Afghans have gathered at the airport gates in recent days, trying to evacuate. Kirby said earlier that one of the blasts occurred “at the Abbey Gate of the airport” and “at least one other blast occurred at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from the Abbey Gate”. The Abbey Gate has become the main entry point to the airport and the primary security there is provided by the US Marines. The area around the Abbey Gate was used to hold refugees after they passed through Taliban checkpoints outside the airport, and before they were allowed to go to the airport. The Baron Hotel was used by British soldiers and other allies as an evacuation treatment center to process evacuees, before moving them as far as the Abbey Gate. It is unclear whether international forces were still in the area when the blast occurred. The U.S. Embassy in Kabul said U.S. citizens who were at Abbey Gate, East Gate or North Gate Airport “should leave immediately” after the blast. “There has been a major explosion at the airport and there are reports of gunshots,” the security alarm said. “American citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid the airport gates at this time,” she added. US President Joe Biden has been informed of the blasts, a White House official said. Evacuations are slowing down Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated by the US military and NATO allies from the airport in the past two weeks. These evacuations will begin in the coming days, ahead of the U.S. Aug. 31 deadline for the final exit from a 20-year war in Afghanistan. Biden had cited the risk of a terrorist attack among the reasons for withdrawing US troops from the country by August 31st. He had also promised a quick and strong response to any interruption of the operation. The number of people evacuated has already begun to decline. From 3 a.m. ET Wednesday to 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, 13,400 people were evacuated from Afghanistan, with approximately 5,100 via U.S. military flights and 8,300 via coalition flights. That compares with 21,000 evacuees during the 24-hour period Monday through Tuesday and 19,000 between Tuesday and Wednesday. Over 95,700 people have been evacuated since August 14 and over 101,300 since the end of July. Several European countries, including Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland, announced that their evacuation missions would end on Thursday. Denmark said its last flight departed from Afghanistan on Wednesday evening. Canada’s efforts have also come to an end, said General Wayne Eyre, Canada’s chief of staff, at a virtual conference on Thursday. After the blast, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the situation around the airport had seriously deteriorated. “As we speak, we have 20 buses with dual nationals and Afghans that we would like to be able to repatriate,” he said. “I can not guarantee that we will be successful because the security situation is out of our control.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain would continue the evacuation operation from Kabul despite the “barbaric” attack. “I think [these attacks] are disgusting, but I’m afraid this is something we need to prepare for. It will not interrupt our progress, we will continue with our evacuation, “he added later, speaking to British media in London. Earlier Thursday, Johnson chaired an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Office Chambers (COBR), a Downing Street spokesman told CNN. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that those who have not yet been able to access Kabul evacuation flights will not be forgotten, adding that the German Foreign Ministry is still in negotiations with the Taliban. “We know the window of opportunity is closing. Tens of thousands of people have been rescued, but I want to say it again today: we will not forget those people who could not be rescued by airlift. On the contrary, we will do everything we can to save them.” we can enable their evacuation, “Merkel said. Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the Afghanistan Reconciliation Committee under the previous government, condemned the attacks on Thursday. “I strongly condemn the terrorist attack at Kabul Airport, which killed and injured a large number of civilians,” he said in a Twitter post. Early Thursday CNN reported that the Taliban had removed security from former Afghan presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond, Jim Sciutto, Jennifer Hansler, Michael Callahan, Isil Sariyuce, Saskya Vandoorne, Joseph Ataman, Nada Bashir and Lauren Moorhouse contributed to this report.

