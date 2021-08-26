ORDERED: 12 US troops among those killed in Kabul airport attacks

This story has been updated to include additional information from the Pentagon.

Twelve U.S. troops are among the dead after two suicide bombings against crowds trying to enter Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, according to U.S. Central Command chief General Frank McKenzie.

Fifteen members of the U.S. intelligence service were wounded and an unknown number of Afghans were killed and wounded in an attack believed to have been carried out by ISIS Khorasan, McKenzie told reporters today at a news conference at the Pentagon. A bomb exploded near the Abbey gate at HKIA and another exploded near the Baron Hotel from the airport.

“The attack on the Abbey Gate was followed by a number of ISIS gunmen who opened fire on civilians and military forces. At this time, we know that 12 members of the US service were killed in the attack and 15 other members of the service have been injured, “McKenzie said. “A number of Afghan civilians were also killed and wounded in the attack. We are treating some of them on the HKIA board. Many other Afghan civilians have been sent to hospitals in the city. We are still working to calculate the total losses. We simply we do not know what it is now. “

McKenzie did not specify how many of the service members were Marines and how many were soldiers. Wall Street Journal it was reported earlier today that four Marines were among the dead, citing information the US Embassy passed on to its staffReports say up to 60 Afghans were killed in the attacks.

Navy and Corps Maine officials told USNI News that they were still gathering information on the blast and would send updates once the facts were confirmed.

Efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghans seeking special immigrant visas from Kabul will continue despite the attacks, according to McKenzie, who said he has the forces needed to continue the evacuation. Currently, there are about 5,000 people waiting to leave Kabul at HKIA, McKenzie said.

The CENTCOM commander confirmed that a bomb exploded at the HKIA gate, meaning the bomb was able to pass through previous Taliban checkpoints. U.S. service members are conducting checkpoints at airport gates to ensure that no evacuees carry bombs, but to do so requires them to approach the individuals they are checking in, McKenzie noted.

“Now the Taliban have been conducting research before they reach that point. And sometimes those searches have been good and sometimes not, ”McKenzie said. “I would just note that before this attack, we had passed 104,000 people. So this attack is a lot, but we will appreciate what happened.”

The military has used MQ-9 Reapers unmanned aerial vehicles to conduct reconnaissance missions around the airport, McKenzie said. In addition, CENTCOM has sent AH-64 Apache Army attack helicopters and F-15 Eagle Air Force fighter jets and AC-130 Armored Ships to patrol Afghanistan.

Furthermore, the Ronald Reagan Strike Group is operating in the North Arabian Sea and has sent F / A-18E / F Super Hornets on missions over Kabul.

The United States sent 2,000 Marines who have been trained in non-combat evacuation operations by the 24th Naval Expeditionary Unit based in Camp Lejuene, NC, to HKAI, along with Special Purpose Air and Land Navy elements. Crisis Response – Central Command, which includes the 2nd Battalion, First Marine Regiment from Camp Pendleton, California.

The Marines from the 24th MEU were sent by the three-vessel Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group in early August and positioned in Kuwait to be transported by C-17 to Afghanistan in the event of an armed evacuation from Kabul.

The Marines focused mainly on the evacuation control center. These are the efforts to process American citizens, [Special Immigrant Visas applicants] and other Afghans and citizens of partner countries for evacuation and ensure that they board planes and leave the country in various locations, Brig. Gen. Peter Huntley, director of operations at Navy Corps headquarters, told reporters last week. We are also participating as part of the perimeter security, along with the 82nd Air Division.

The two blasts are believed to be suicide attacks carried out by ISIS Khorasan, an ISIS affiliate operating in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The deaths come as the US approaches the Aug. 31 deadline to leave the country as part of a deal between Washington and the Taliban.

“On behalf of the men and women of the Department of Defense, I express my deepest condolences to the loved ones and teammates of all those who were killed and injured today in Kabul,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement. statement. “Terrorists took their lives when these troops were trying to save the lives of others. We mourn their loss. We will heal their wounds. And we will support their families in what will surely be devastating grief. “

