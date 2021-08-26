Helicopters are helping to provide earthquake relief in rural HaitiExBulletin

The U.S. military is working with the U.S. Agency for International Development to provide vital relief assistance to remote areas devastated by the recent earthquake in Haiti.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

An earthquake damaged Haiti’s infrastructure so much that it is difficult to help those affected. It was a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, and 11 days were not enough to clear roads blocked by rubble and landslides. Some parts of the southern Haitian peninsula are only accessible by helicopter. NPR’s Carrie Kahn is in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Carrie, good morning.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Hello. Good morning.

INSKEEP: What makes street cleaning difficult?

KAHN: They are only in very remote areas around the epicenter of that great, great earthquake. And really, those were not great ways to get started, and now there are rock slides, as you said. The bridges are off, and some have large cracks. There are also gangs along many roads, and there have been looting of aid trucks. Charities are getting help from the US and other countries. They are sending food, but also water purification systems and medical supplies. You know, Steve, I was able, with our producer Christina Cala, to jump on a flight yesterday with the U.S. Army.

INSKEEP: Oh. Well, how was it?

KAHN: Well, it was in very steep parts of the Haitian mountains. And, you know, we’re in these big helicopters. And first of all in the pilot’s mind when we went to the first of the two villages on the south side of Haiti, how do you land this big plane? Let me just give you a sound from the trip, but I just want to create the scene. We are flying this CH-47 Chinook helicopter. It is one of the heaviest take-off aircraft. And we are locked up there with a crew of six and almost 10,000 pounds of rice.

UNDENSED PERSON # 1: I have checks.

UNFINISHED PERSON # 2: (Incomprehensible) One and two igniters.

Unidentified Person # 1: Let’s go one, two.

KAHN: The crew is leaving the capital’s international airport for the south. It’s a 30-minute ride by air, but hours by land on a good day. Plans are to dump rice in two different communities cut by the quake, one along the coast, but the other, Baraderes, has entered this small valley surrounded by steep mountains. We communicate through the aircraft communication system.

I had a chance to ask our pilot, Chief Guarantee Officer 4 Thomas McNamara, what is the biggest challenge of reaching these isolated communities? He says ups and downs.

THOMAS MCNAMARA: The buildings are very close to the edge of our landing area (ph).

KAHN: It’s hard to hear it on the roar of the rotors. He says the town houses, made of concrete blocks with tin roofs, are very close to the edge of the football field, his landing target. He says not to be compared to storm winds, Chinook rotors are driven.

(SOUNDBITE OF HELICOPTER WHIRRING)

KAHN: While he is lightening the plane, no house has been damaged. Hundreds of residents rush to the edges of the field as five soldiers throw boxes full of rice. Fourteen-year-old Edwin Lobobouin says five of his family members were injured in the quake.

EDWIN LOBOBOUIN: (Speaking to Haitian Creole).

KAHN: He says so many houses were destroyed and people were injured, but there are no hospitals to go to. Several flights have pulled injured Haitians, most with infected wounds after more than a week without treatment. And as the crowd swells and heads towards the boxes, the crew rushes us back into the air, heading for the next stop, the coastal town of Anse-a-Veau, to remove the rest of the rice.

(SOUNDBITE OF HELICOPTER WHIRRING)

KAHN: There, 40-year-old Pierre Jacques Mackenzy says everyone is desperate for so much more than rice, he says.

PIERRE JACQUES MACKENZY: (Speaking in the Creole language of Haiti).

KAHN: “What we really need now are tents.” He says, “The houses are flattened and we have a lot of people sleeping under the stars.”

(SOUNDBITE OF HELICOPTER WHIRRING)

KAHN: With the last boxes delivered, the crew returns to Port-au-Prince. There, Colonel Steve Gventer oversees most air support missions and says the military does not distribute aid. It is up to the groups and local officials to coordinate.

STIVE GVENTER: It’s very difficult for us to surrender and then leave.

INSKEEP: We listened to NPR’s Carrie Kahn in Haiti. So let’s pursue that question, Carrie. How is the coordination going and is the right help coming to the right people?

KAHN: Well, we talked to a man with the Haitian civil defense agency in Anse-a-Veau. He complained that aid groups were like him – he just said, walking near the mayor’s office and distributing supplies separately. He singled out UNICEF. And Steve, we called UNICEF here in Haiti, and a spokesman assured us that all aid cuts are coordinated with local officials.

You know, I’ve been covering natural disasters here for a decade now. And I can tell you that, especially after – remember the devastating earthquake of 2010 …

INSKEEP: Yes.

KAHN: … There was a lot of criticism about coordination. And many groups say they have learned from 2010 and are working better together. But remember, Haiti is the poorest country in this hemisphere. The needs here are great, overwhelming. Most of the country does not have enough food, and there are many groups in the field. And that was true even before it hit the last powerful earthquake.

INSKEEPExBulletin’s Carrie Kahn is in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Thanks for reporting, Carrie.

KAHN: You’re welcome, Steve. Thank you for having me.

