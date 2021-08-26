Conservatives announce support for concert workers as NDP tackles the housing market

Erin O’Toole says a conservative government led by him will provide support for people he claims have been ignored by federal programs launched in response to the global pandemic: concert workers.

“Many were left behind, especially concert economy workers,” the Conservative leader said in Ottawa today, adding that 1.7 million Canadians “work in the concert economy.”

“We are talking about everyone, from truckers to graphic designers, from warehouse workers to distribution drivers. Anyone who works on a contract or on-call basis.”

O’Toole said those workers and their families had been excluded from many of the benefits announced over the past year and a half. Often they do not qualify for employment insurance because they lack the required hours of insurance or payroll contributions.

Today, O’Toole announced that the party’s “Canada Recovery Plan” would require companies operating within the large economy to contribute to Mobile Employee Savings Accounts whenever they pay an employee.

Those contributions would be equal to those made in the Canada Pension Plan and would be tax-free. Employees can secure money in the account to pay CPP premiums or withdraw them to cover expenses.

In the past, conservatives have criticized CPI and EI premiums rising as job creation taxes. O’Toole said times have changed.

“The Conservative Party will stand up for all workers,” he said. “This is a new part of our economy. The concert economy did not exist years ago when EI and other programs were created. That is why 1.7 million Canadians were lost in a crisis.”

The NDP aims for conservative proclamation

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was quick to criticize the Conservative Plan.

“If Erin O’Toole really wanted to help people working in the concert economy, he would not have joined Justin Trudeau to vote against prescription and dental coverage for these employees,” Singhsaid said in a statement. for the press shortly after O’Toole’s announcement.

“His data show he would make life harder for people. Like Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole’s plan gives larger corporations a free ride and hurts everyone else.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh answers questions during a press conference at a park in Winnipeg on Thursday. His party announced it would double homeowner credit for the first time and turn it into a discount to make home ownership more affordable. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press)

While the Conservatives were announcing a plan for concert workers, the NDP announced its intention to help first-time homebuyers by doubling homeowners’ credit for the first time and turning it into a discount by making money on available to people when they move into a newly purchased home, instead of the tax season.

The party also said it would impose measures to help families reduce their mortgage payments.

The NDP housing platform is focused on a proposal to build 500,000 affordable homes over the next 10 years.

At a press conference in Winnipeg, Singh said the dream of owning a home is fast becoming unattainable for many Canadians, due to large sums of money and foreign investment in the market.

“We also want to build more houses that are within people’s budgets,” he said today. “We will invest significantly, and massively and seriously, in building more homes that people can afford.”