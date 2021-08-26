Twelve US troops killed in ISIS attacks at Kabul airport

Videos from the scene watched by POLITICO showed dozens of bodies scattered across a sewage canal and surrounding banks outside Kabul’s main airport, which President Joe Biden has warned was vulnerable to terrorist attacks in recent days.

The news comes just hours after defense officials began warning of an increased terrorist threat from the branch of Islamic State in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K. Defense officials briefed lawmakers Tuesday on the new threat targeting airport gates and military and commercial aircraft evacuating people from Kabul, POLITICO initially reported.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police recruiting center at Abbey Gate, where U.S. staff were late welcoming U.S. citizens on board evacuation flights, and the Baron Hotel, about 300 feet (300 meters) from the site of the first blast, Pentagon spokesman Kirby confirmed Thursday. British troops had used the hotel as a base for evacuating staff to the UK.

“We are trying to push the border further so that large crowds do not gather at the gate,” General Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters. It is clear that today at Abbey Gate we had a larger crowd there than we would have liked. What tells you that the system is not perfect.

Meanwhile, evacuation flights from the airport are still ongoing, a defense official told POLITICO.

As the U.S. controls Hamid Karzai International Airport, the Biden administration has been coordinating with the Taliban for security measures outside the perimeter of airports, a strategy that has proven complicated as Taliban fighters reportedly tried to prevent Afghans from leaving the country. The Taliban have also not taken effective counter-terrorism measures to identify and prevent threats from groups like ISIS-K, who are sworn enemies of the Taliban.

Representative Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), Who served in Afghanistan, told reporters that lawmakers were briefed on the ISIS-K threat during a classified session Wednesday. So it was a credible and real threat, he said. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Called on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring the room back into the session for announcements and possible legislative action.

Wednesday night Washington time, The US Embassy in Kabul issued an alarm warning Americans to avoid the area [b]due to security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport.

Less than an hour before confirmation of the blast, Kirby said the evacuation was ongoing and that the U.S. was committed to relocating as many people as we could by the end of the mission.

As of early Thursday morning, the White House said the total number of people evacuated from Kabul since the operation began on August 14 was 95,700, including 13,400 in the last 24 hoursWith Biden he has drawn bilateral criticism for meeting the August 31 deadline to withdraw all US troops from the country, with lawmakers and senior officials warning that unprotected Americans and Afghans would be left behind if the mission ended prematurely.

Prior to the Taliban takeover, Afghan security forces had long formed a so-called steel ring around the capital, with numerous checkpoints operating along major roads and a US-led intelligence system tracking extremists. There have been a series of spectacular Taliban and ISIS attacks in Kabul over the years, but that old system has evaporated since the cities fell into the hands of the Taliban, replaced by chaos and insecurity, opening the city to attack.

No individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. But Biden this week warned that ISIS wanted to hit the airportWith U.S. officials familiar with intelligence detailed some of its specifics for POLITICO, such as ISIS plans to detonate an improvised explosive device transported by vehicles and launch shoulder-to-shoulder missiles.

ISIS has transferred fighters and bomb materials from Nangarhar and Kunar provinces to areas around the airport, a U.S. official said. On Thursday morning, the U.S. official added that an IED attack to break the outer wall of the airport could occur within six hours. Afterwards, ISIS fighters would fire on the crowd with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades in hopes of reaching the processing centers at the airport, the official said.

On the last day, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had denied that an attack on the airport had been imminent, telling the Associated Press about the warnings: It is not accurate.

The attack ranks as one of the deadliest days in Afghanistan for US forces, following two helicopter strikes. The biggest loss of life came in 2011 when a helicopter with 30 Americans crashed, killing 17 Navy sailors, five sailors, five soldiers and three aircraft. The second deadliest day came in 2005 during Operation Red Wings, when another helicopter crashed killing eight SEALs and eight Army special operations soldiers.