Hamilton Council votes in favor of mandatory vaccine policy for city staff

Hamilton City Council has voted in favor of a mandatory vaccination policy against COVID-19 that will require all employees, volunteers and counselors to provide proof of their vaccination status by 15 September.

Any staff member who has not received a dose or has not shared shooting status by that date will be required to attend a vaccination benefit hearing and then provide evidence of the first dose by September 30th.

It is mandatory for all staff to be fully vaccinated by November 1, according to the policy.

However, this does not mean that workers will be fired if they have not been fired.

Staff who do not have shots will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and should do regular tests.

“At the end of the day, if employees continue to choose not to be vaccinated or are unable to be vaccinated, they still need to undergo COVID testing,” said Lora Fontana, the city ‘s executive director for human resources.

The city says its policy applies to people working from home and on the town site. Disagreeing staff will need to attend a meeting along with their union representative and may face discipline.

However, what exactly it means is left unclear, which Fontana said the policy was never intended to be punitive.

“Honestly, we do not intend to lay off employees as a result of not being vaccinated,” she explained. “We want to work with employees, we want to support them and balance it with other employees who are vaccinated.”

The mandate passed Thursday with a 13-1 vote against a special council meeting.

Department 7 Council. Esther Pauls was the only vote against politics.

“These are very difficult decisions,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

“I think we can all agree that this whole process has been painful for everyone involved and we need to find a way through that.”

The council spent most of the meeting behind closed doors receiving legal advice on policy.

“I know this is likely to be challenged somewhere along the line, I would say we are on the right side of the issue,” Eisenberger said before the vote.

Trade unions raise questions, concerns

Fontana said the city contacted the unions for its employees in a letter sent last Thursday, but had received a response from only one of them, CUPE5167, who represents domestic and foreign workers.

She characterized their conversations as “positive”, soft statement on the union websiteOn Thursday he said the policy left “many unanswered questions”.

“Who will be responsible for the cost of the tests? What are the consequences for non-compliance?” she asked, along with a request for confirmation if workers would receive sick pay if they took a day off after a stroke.

The union said it had requested a meeting with Fontana and the planning of an information session for workers next week.

Ahead of the meeting, Eric Tuck, president of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107, described the policeman as “draconian”.

The union represents about 1,000 transit workers who are employed in the city and issued a statement Monday saying that while it encourages members to be vaccinated, it is “essentially against mandatory objections”.

She called the policy “heavy-handed”, adding that “the arbitrary mandate of vaccinations violates personal rights and freedom of choice regarding the sanctity of one’s body”.

Asked by Ward 9 Council. Brad Clark on how the city mandate balances informed consent with safety for staff and the public, Fontana said politics ultimately leaves the decision in the hands of individual employees.

“If they do not want to be vaccinated this is their choice,” she said. “We are not forcing them to be vaccinated, but what it means is that they will have to go through our mandated education session and they will have to go through regular COVID testing.”

Fontana added that the disciplinary part of the policy is intended to assist in case management.

“We need these provisions in politics to help us manage these more challenging cases.”

The council pushes the province for guidance

Hamilton’s policy applies to approximately 7,000 city workers, including those working full-time, temporarily, full-time, part-time, or casual, and even volunteers and students. Council members are also required to have mandated shots.

Exceptions can be made based on human rights or medical grounds, the city said.

Hamilton Police announced a similar approach Wednesday, saying all members should ensure their condition in the department by Oct. 4 and anyone who does not have the vaccine by then should attend regular testing. Toronto has also discovered a mandatory vaccine policywith

Some details of the city plan have not yet been finalized, including how often someone who is not vaccinated should be tested for the virus.

Fontana was unable to immediately provide what percentage of the city’s workforce is fully vaccinated, but city manager Janette Smith said it is likely to compare to Hamilton’s overall rate, which is about 71 percent.

City manager Janette Smith said Hamilton would further explore the possibility of mandating vaccines for contract employees who interact with the public. (Samantha Craggs / CBC)

Smith noted long-term care homes, where staff are already provincially mandated to be vaccinated. Approximately 90 per cent of staff in both city-run countries are vaccinated, she said.

The city is hoping for a similar percentage among the rest of its employees.

The next group the city will start looking at about vaccinations are city contractors who interact with the public, according to Smith.

The Council also voted unanimously in favor of a motion brought by Ward 9 Council. Brad Clark called on the province to provide legislation or guidance so that municipalities can establish sustainable COVID-19 vaccination verification policies.

“Since we do not have it, every municipality is basically put at risk and [left] in their efforts to come up with a policy they believe is balanced and will withstand complaints, “he said, adding that he felt Hamilton’s policy went in that line, but it was” depressing “to be put in it. position.