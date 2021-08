Happy International Dog Day To Our Furious Friends!

It’s International Dog Day, and what better way to show our four walking friends how much we love them than to buy them high quality items to make them feel like kings! Today we spoke with Sara Visser (joined by her dog!), Who is the Founder of Guide GR – your guide to the best things in the Grand Rapids area! Here is a list of things featured and links in order to buy them too! Pioneer Woman Jerky Cutting Your furry BFF will cross the tail for these Jerky Cuts (for adult dogs) by The Pioneer Woman and Purina.

Everyone knows Food Network host Ree Drummond for her home-style recipes, and Jerky Cuts with Purina bring a piece of farm life to puppies everywhere with three flavors: Beef, Chicken and Lamb. Bully Max 30/20 High Performance Dog Food Suitable for all dog breeds and all ages Bully Max 30/20 is a high-protein, high-calorie dog food formulated to boost your dog’s performance by giving them the energy they need to look and feel their best.

Benefits include increased physique, better health and improved energy

Available in 5 lb, 15 lb and 40 lb bags starting at $ 30! Mellanni 1800 collection sheet set If your dog sleeps in bed with you, a set of microfiber sheets is the best gift for both you and your pet! The No. 1 sales sheet located on Amazon with over 244,000 comments (180,000 5-star reviews!)

Easy to care for, hypoallergenic, fades, stains & wrinkles resistant, and is available in around 40 colors and patterns

Comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and 2 cushion cushions Paw CBD 300 mg Peanut-Butter Chews Hard or Product of the Year 2021 Winner* you can believe it – and your pets will love it! Provides a convenient, crunchy way to serve CBD extracts of Superior Broad Spectrum formula

Dogs go crazy for the taste of peanut butter

Made with THC-free hemp and ISO certified laboratory tested for safety, with healthy ingredients and options formulated by veterinarians Cleancult All Purpose (pronounced: Clean – cult) Cleancult is a zero waste brand, sustainable cleaning on a mission to redefine cleaning with the power of eco-friendly ingredients and none of the plastic.

Cleancult All Purpose Cleanser is formulated with effective and natural ingredients utilized by the power of coconut – safe for our pets , children and plans!

Each Cleancult product comes in a recyclable, paper-based milk carton with a plant-free lid

Available in Meijer

