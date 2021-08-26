KC International Life Trauma Support Course EMT





Kaskaskia College Industrial and Continuing Education Department is offering an International Life Trauma Support Course at Kaskaskia College Nashville Education Center on 30 & 31 August 2021, from 5:00 8:00 pm The main goal of the International Life Support Trauma course is to provide students with the basic knowledge and experience needed to get a trauma patient from the surgery stage to the best possible condition. The course also focuses on the skills needed to recognize the mechanisms of impairment; conduct an organized, effective evaluation in a timely manner; prioritize and perform critical interventions; properly pack and transport the trauma patient. The cost of the two-day course is $ 150. The course includes eight hours of classroom instruction, eight hours of practical skills training, and testing of basic or advanced ITLS certification. Innovative skill stations allow you to practice skills appropriate to your certification level. Please note that Kaskaskia College will continue to follow the guidelines for social distancing and safety set out by the Illinois Community College Board. This includes keeping a mask indoors, proper hand disinfection, and visitors completing the college pre-screening tool available on the KC Connect Mobile Application or www.kaskaskia.edu. These and other measures are in place to ensure the health and well-being of all who visit the college. For further information or to register, call the Kaskaskaya College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education at 618-545-3255. Space is limited, so please register early. All students must register in advance for this class. Previous article Hours August 27-29 At Lake Carlyle Next article Library Observes Marshmallow Day on Monday

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wgel.com/news/2021/08/kc-international-trauma-life-support-emt-course/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos