Top 10 world news: At least 60 dead in Kabul International Airport Abbey gate, and more, World News





According to experts, signs of life can be detected within two to three years. Researchers have mainly looked for planets of similar size, mass, temperature and atmospheric composition to Earth; A man claiming to be an Australian citizen has released a video in which he claims to have been beaten by the Taliban while trying to reach Kabul airport. Click on the titles to read more At least 60 dead in Kabul International Airport Abbey gate In a massive explosion at one of the gates of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber is believed to have killed at least 60 civilians, including children. Look: Hazara, an Australian citizen, covered in mud, kidnapped by the Taliban while trying to get out A man claiming to be an Australian citizen has released a video in which he claims to have been beaten by the Taliban while trying to reach Kabul airport. New Zealand could split into North and South Island bubbles amid an increase in cases A COVID-19 modeler has suggested that the northern and southern islands of New Zealand could become separate bubbles. 2020 was recorded as the warmest on record in all of Europe Last year was recorded as the hottest on record across Europe, breaking the previous high mark by a considerable distance. Exclusive: Shah Mahmood Qureshi acting as Taliban foreign minister, says former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh speaking exclusively to WION said Pakistan has aided terrorists and its foreign minister Qureshi is acting as the Taliban foreign minister. Another COVID-19-like pandemic is likely to hit within 60 years, the study says Researchers from Duke University have warned that another pandemic similar to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hit within 60 years. India, Maldives to sign mega pact on Grand Mountain Connectivity Project India and Maldives will sign a contract on the mega project Greater Male Connectivity (GMCP), the country’s largest infrastructure project. Madagascar on the brink of starvation, says UN According to the United Nations, Madagascar is on the verge of experiencing the world’s first famine from “climate change”, as thousands of people are already suffering from “catastrophic” levels of hunger and food insecurity. The region beyond the solar system may soon show signs of life According to experts, signs of life can be detected within two to three years. Researchers have mainly looked at planets similar in size, mass, temperature and atmospheric composition to Earth. In the first interview from prison, an optimistic Navalny discusses life in prison Russia’s most famous prisoner, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, spends most of his time fixing the cell block, reading letters and visiting the mess for food, often with porridge on the menu.

