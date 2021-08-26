Kabul attack: Biden tells attackers: “We will find you and make you pay”





“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will shoot you and make you pay,” Biden said in an early evening speech from the White House. He said he had asked the US military for options to respond to the suicide bombings, which he said were carried out by the Islamic State affiliate operating in Afghanistan.

“I have also told my commanders to attack ISIS-K assets. And we will respond accurately, in our time, to a place we choose and the moment we choose,” Biden said. “Here’s what you need to know. These ISIS terrorists will not win.”

Earlier in his remarks, Biden said the attack was a “one we’ve talked about, worried about” in recent days.

“We are angry and heartbroken,” Biden said.

The attack came after days of public and private warnings from Biden of a possible attack that could disrupt the massive air transport efforts that are taking place there. Biden, who cleared his schedule to gather with councilors, handled attacks from the Eastern Chamber. “The situation on the ground is still evolving and I am constantly updating,” he said. He now faces a series of decisions on how to proceed as the nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan nears its bloody end. He has vowed to evacuate any remaining Americans who want to leave by Tuesday, but officials said the risk of further terrorist killings was extremely high. At the same time, Biden is facing pressure to retaliate for suicide attacks, which have also left a number of Afghan civilians dead. Central Command Chief General Frank McKenzie said during an afternoon conference that in addition to the dozens of Americans killed, 15 members of the U.S. service were injured in two separate suicide attacks near the airport and gunfights. He warned that additional attacks by ISIS were still possible, including the use of vehicles or missiles. “We thought this was going to happen sooner or later,” McKenzie said. The blasts highlighted dangers to U.S. troops and diplomats Biden has warned for a week after a furious evacuation attempt at the airport gained momentum. The pace of evacuations has slowed over the past two days as the security situation deteriorated and a number of Western countries said their evacuation efforts were now over. The Pentagon said Thursday that despite the attack, flights were continuing to evacuate Americans and others abroad. “Despite this attack, we are continuing the mission,” McKenzie said. He also said the US was prepared to take revenge for the killings – the first deaths of hostile actions in Afghanistan since February 2020. “If we can find out who is connected to this, we will follow them,” he said. “We are working hard now to determine the attribution, to determine who is linked to this cowardly attack and we are prepared to take action against them.” Over the past few days, the risks of a terrorist attack at the airport seem to be rising by the hour. The extremely high threat from ISIS prompted the US, along with the UK and Australia, to warn people to leave the airport gates late Wednesday at midnight. The risk of possible terrorist attacks by the Islamic State group operating in Afghanistan has worried US and Western officials since it became clear the Taliban would take over the country on August 15. As crowds began to gather at Hamid Karzai International Airport, fears among officials monitoring the situation became acute and an attack aimed at creating chaos and fear among those trying to flee the country. This is what happened on Thursday. McKenzie said he suspected the suicide bomber was being checked by U.S. military at the airport before detonating the explosives. The attacks quickly consumed Biden’s program. He was in the Basement Situation Room with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley for a pre-arranged conference when the first word of the blasts arrived. Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the meeting via video conference while on the air traveling between Vietnam and Guam. She canceled a planned campaign appearance in California and will return to Washington instead. As the scale of the attack became clear, the President’s schedule was clarified, including a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that was scheduled for Friday. After Biden’s meeting with his national security team ended, he continued to be briefed at the Oval Office, according to the White House. The White House press briefing, originally scheduled for 12:00 p.m., was delayed and the President’s virtual meeting with the governors on Afghan refugees, scheduled for 3 p.m., was canceled. Biden had raised the possibility of an attack not by the Taliban but by the ISIS group last Friday. “We are keeping a close eye on any potential terrorist threat in or around the airport, including from ISIS members in Afghanistan who were released from prison when prisons were emptied,” he said. On Tuesday, explaining his decision to meet the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing all U.S. troops from the country, Biden provided a more dire picture of the security threat. “The longer we stay, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, a member of ISIS in Afghanistan-who is also the sworn enemy of the Taliban-every day we are “On the ground it is another day that we know ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack US and allied forces and innocent civilians,” Biden said.

