SIU is investigating the death of Brampton husband after the forged item was sold to Toronto police

The Ontario Police Officer is now investigating the death of a 19-year-old in Brampton who died after allegedly selling a counterfeit item to two Toronto police officers earlier this year.

According to a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) press release issued Thursday, the incident occurred in April, although the SIU was not notified until this week.

SIU says that on April 26, a 19-year-old from Brampton met with two people in the area of ​​Bellchase Trail and Highway 50 to “conduct a business transaction.” The two men were Toronto police officers, according to the press release. SIU said it is unclear whether or not they were on duty at the time.

Shortly after the transaction was completed, officers “realized that the purchased item was counterfeit,” according to the press release.

In an email statement to CBC News, SIU spokeswoman Loida Pedro said the agency “is unable to identify the counterfeit item sold.”

The two police officers then followed and arrested the man. “The details of that interaction are not yet known,” SIU said.

Sometime later, the 19-year-old’s friends picked him up and “noticed he was not well,” according to the announcement. They took him to the hospital where he later died.

The cause of the man’s death is not known at the moment, SIU said. No other details were given.

According to Toronto police spokeswoman Connie Osborne, Peel Regional Police first notified Toronto police of the incident on Aug. 24.

“TPS then immediately notified SIU, within an hour, the same day. The service is cooperating fully with SIU,” Osborne said.

According to the SIU website, all police services in Ontario have a legal obligation to notify SIU immediately for any incident of grievous bodily harm, sexual assault or death involving their officers.

Const. AkhilMooken, Peel police spokesman, told CBC News that Toronto police officers had not been notified recently because information that “revealed the identities” of the two police officers involved in the incident was obtained only last week.

Mooken would not answer any questions regarding the identity of the victim, if he had any injuries, what was the cause of his death and why his cause of death was not revealed, four months later.

“As this matter is now being investigated by the Special Investigation Unit, we are unable to share further details on this incident at this time,” Mooken said.

Pedro said that after SIU was only notified of the death this week, investigators are “currently organizing” interviews.

SIU is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529, and that anyone who may have video evidence about this incident upload that video to the SIU website.