International
SIU is investigating the death of Brampton husband after the forged item was sold to Toronto police
The Ontario Police Officer is now investigating the death of a 19-year-old in Brampton who died after allegedly selling a counterfeit item to two Toronto police officers earlier this year.
According to a Special Investigation Unit (SIU) press release issued Thursday, the incident occurred in April, although the SIU was not notified until this week.
SIU says that on April 26, a 19-year-old from Brampton met with two people in the area of Bellchase Trail and Highway 50 to “conduct a business transaction.” The two men were Toronto police officers, according to the press release. SIU said it is unclear whether or not they were on duty at the time.
Shortly after the transaction was completed, officers “realized that the purchased item was counterfeit,” according to the press release.
In an email statement to CBC News, SIU spokeswoman Loida Pedro said the agency “is unable to identify the counterfeit item sold.”
The two police officers then followed and arrested the man. “The details of that interaction are not yet known,” SIU said.
Sometime later, the 19-year-old’s friends picked him up and “noticed he was not well,” according to the announcement. They took him to the hospital where he later died.
The cause of the man’s death is not known at the moment, SIU said. No other details were given.
According to Toronto police spokeswoman Connie Osborne, Peel Regional Police first notified Toronto police of the incident on Aug. 24.
“TPS then immediately notified SIU, within an hour, the same day. The service is cooperating fully with SIU,” Osborne said.
According to the SIU website, all police services in Ontario have a legal obligation to notify SIU immediately for any incident of grievous bodily harm, sexual assault or death involving their officers.
Const. AkhilMooken, Peel police spokesman, told CBC News that Toronto police officers had not been notified recently because information that “revealed the identities” of the two police officers involved in the incident was obtained only last week.
Mooken would not answer any questions regarding the identity of the victim, if he had any injuries, what was the cause of his death and why his cause of death was not revealed, four months later.
“As this matter is now being investigated by the Special Investigation Unit, we are unable to share further details on this incident at this time,” Mooken said.
Pedro said that after SIU was only notified of the death this week, investigators are “currently organizing” interviews.
SIU is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529, and that anyone who may have video evidence about this incident upload that video to the SIU website.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/brampton-man-death-siu-1.6154301
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]