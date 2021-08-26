NY approves COVID vaccine mandate for healthcare workers





A New York State Department of Health board voted unanimously Thursday to enforce the urgent mandate of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state health care workers, also removing a planned religious exemption as an alternative to vaccination. Thursday’s meeting i Public Health and Health Planning Council consisted of a discussion and subsequent formal approval of a regulation first announced by the then government. Andrew Cuomo last weekwith The council-approved mandate also removed a planned exemption that would have allowed workers to avoid vaccination based on religious considerations. Any previously given religious exemptions are no longer valid and the facilities will not be allowed to include religious exemptions at all, said Vanessa Murphy, a DOH lawyer. “We are not bound by the constitution to provide for a religious exclusion,” Murphy said. “You see this with the Measles and Mumps request for healthcare workers.” More:NY mandates the COVID vaccine for health care workers, nursing home staff. What to know More:Governor Kathy Hochul to demand school masks, COVID vaccine or teacher test Hospitals and nursing homes should require their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the first dose for current staff received by 27 September. All other health care facilities covered on delivery including diagnostic and treatment centers, home health agencies, long-term home health care programs, school-based clinics and inpatient care programs should have staff vaccinated by October 7. Under the state rule-making process, the emergency regulation went into effect immediately and will undergo a 90-day review period. Upon review, DOH will need to renew it or allow it to expire. The definition of “staff” is broad in regulation: Includes employees, members of the medical and nursing staff, contract staff, students and volunteers, “who engage in activities such that if they were infected with COVID-19, they could potentially expose other covered staff, patients or residents of the disease. “ As of August 16, 75% of the 450,000 employees of the state hospitals, 74% of the 30,000 employees of the state adult care institutions, and 68% of the 145,500 employees of the state nurses have completed their vaccine series, according to a statement from the governor’s office. What was discussed during the DOH meeting? At the beginning of the meeting, State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker addressed the members present and credited new Governor Kathy Hochul for her assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted Zucker’s first public comments since Cuomo resigned Monday amid countless scandals, including controversy over the state’s handling of COVID-19 data on nursing homes, which has drawn attention from federal prosecutors. in Brooklyn. On Wednesday, the Hochul office included the CDC death toll for COVID-19 for New York in summarizing daily data in a transparency show. The CDC’s death toll is wider than that of the state, attributing the approximately 12,000 deaths that the state count removes. “I’m excited that Governor Kathy Hochul has taken the lead in the state,” Zucker said. “Her leadership that allows me and all DOHs to extract data is refreshing and her commitment, as she said, to transparency is reviving.” How will the mandate be implemented? Much of the meeting was spent answering questions from board members about the scope of occupations and roles covered by the vaccine mandate. Harvey Lawrence, a committee member and president and CEO of the BMS Family Health and Welfare Centers in Brooklyn, expressed concern about universal implementation across the state. “Indeed, across the board, anyone who has a touch point on a patient including a nurse, PA, NP if they practice in a private setting or in an institution, should have compliance with this regulation,” Lawrence said. “I am not clear exactly how it will be implemented.” Lawrence demanded clarity in the execution of the mandate, expressing concern that healthcare facilities could have an “out-of-staff” migration if there is opportunity elsewhere for people to work who will not seek the vaccine. “This is a mandate,” Lawrence said. “What are the penalties and what are the enforcement requirements?” DOH executives had vague answers to questions about enforcement and punishment for non-compliance. Administrators of hospitals, diagnostic centers, home care agencies, etc. They will be responsible for ensuring their staff is vaccinated, Murphy said. “I think in terms of compliance and enforcement, it’s at the facility level. We’ve built provisions to require covered entities on demand to report the information to us,” Murphy said. “I do not know if we have worked out the details of how we would audit or ensure compliance.” Alternatives, such as masking and testing weekly supervision for individuals who have not received a COVID-19 stroke, were not discussed at the meeting. Al Cardillo, CEO of the New York State Home Care Association, spoke during the meeting’s public comment period. He expressed concern that a mandate would exacerbate an already salient shortage of workers that has detrimental effects on patients in need of care in their homes. “It has been a long problem, a long decade within the state because the need has always exceeded capacity,” Cardillo said. “There are many providers, still with a significant workforce, very reluctant to get vaccinated. Most of the workforce comes from minority communities and other culturally-minded communities where there is resistance to vaccination.” He demanded that the state DOH consider the assistance of administrators in the process of implementing the vaccine mandate. Flexibility, especially regarding the demand deadline, would be greatly appreciated, he said. “We really encourage you to consider the shortage, in the emergency situation we have, and consider the steps that would at least provide support for this area to be able to recruit and support the workforce during this period,” Cardillo said. . “We will ask you to consider a reasonable and workable timeline for implementing these provisions. I think if we work together, we can probably get there and get there in a very harmonious way.” [email protected]

