International
A new COVID-19 case was reported Thursday
As of August 26, Nova Scotia has 50 active cases of COVID-19
RELEASE NEWS
COVID-19 / SH HENDETI / MIR WSIA
************************
Today, August 26, Nova Scotia is reporting a new case of COVID-19 and a cure.
The case is in the Central Area and is under investigation.
To date, Nova Scotia has 50 active cases of COVID-19. There are currently no hospitalizations.
On August 25, Nova Scotia Health Authority laboratories completed 3,739 tests.
As of August 25, 1,435,958 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 682,370 young Scots received their second dose.
As of April 1, there have been 4,248 positive cases of COVID-19 and 28 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 4,170 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.
Testing tips:
Young Scots with or without symptoms may book a test at https: // covid self-assessment.
More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/corona
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to isolate and book a COVID-19 test.
Anyone advised by public health that they were in close contact should complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results, unless they are fully vaccinated. If fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of exposure, they do not need to be isolated as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. They still need to be tested and should monitor symptoms for up to 14 days after the exposure date. If symptoms occur, they should be tested and isolated until they receive a negative test result.
Symptoms and self-esteem:
Nova Scots need to visit https: // covid self-assessment.
– cough (new or worsened)
Or two or more of the following symptoms:
– fever (chills, sweating)
– headache
– sore throat
– shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
People should call 811 if they cannot access online self-assessment or want to talk to a nurse about their symptoms.
Anyone who has symptoms should be isolated immediately and book a test.
Quick facts:
– a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on 22 March 2020, and has been extended until 5 September 2021
Additional resources:
More information on COVID-19 case data, testing and vaccines is available at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavi
Nova Scots can find accurate, up-to-date information, hand washing posters and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavi
Nova Scotia five-phase reopening plan, announced May 28, 2021: https://novascotia.ca/reopenin
Businesses and other organizations can find information to help them reopen and operate safely in: https://novascotia.ca/reopenin
A list of primary assessment locations, including places with entrance tests, is available at: https://www.nshealth.ca/corona
More information about public health text announcements about COVID-19 positive cases and close contacts are available here: https://www.nshealth.ca/news/p
More information on what is considered essential travel is available here: https://novascotia.ca/coronavi
Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus or 1-833-784-4397 (toll free)
The Provincial Mental Health Crisis Line is available 24/7 for anyone experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis, or anyone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll free)
Anyone in need of help with a mental health or crisis-related crisis can call Mental Health and Community Dependencies at 1-855-922-1122 (toll free) on weekdays from 8:30 am until 4:30 p.m.
The Helpline for Children is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll free)
For help or information about domestic violence 24/7, call 1-855-225-0220 (toll free)
************************
Sources
2/ https://www.halifaxtoday.ca/coronavirus-covid-19-local-news/one-new-covid-19-case-reported-thursday-4255523
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]