The ISIS supporter pleads guilty to killing a Toronto woman with a hammer
A man from Toronto who approached a woman on the sidewalk and killed her with a hammer last year pleaded guilty Thursday to murder and terrorism, admitting he did it for the so-called Islamic State.
In an agreed-upon statement of facts, Saad Akhtar said he left his home at 6:30 pm on February 21, 2020, holding two notes pledging allegiance to ISIS and aiming to kill as many people as possible.
The 32-year-old said he approached a casual victim, Annie Hang-Kam Chiu, punched her in the ground and used a steel hammer she had bought at the Canadian Tire to break her skull as she lay on her back.
He then placed a note next to it that read: Islamic State Baquiya, an ISIS slogan. The second note, later found in his bag, read: This is about the Islamic State, and all crimes against Muslims. God is great!
The actor was sentenced to life imprisonment in prison without the right to parole for 25 years.
The case marks Canada’s first conviction for the crime of murder, terrorist activity, said the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.
Crown prosecutors have filed the same indictment against a young man accused of an Incel-linked attack in Toronto, and suspects in the car attack that targeted a Muslim family in London, Ont.
Hang-Kam Chiu, 64, worked in a rice pasta factory. Every morning, she stopped at Tim Horton near her coffee house and helped seniors with English.
Akhtar said he had planned an assassination since 2019, but after killing Hang-Kam Chiu, he decided to surrender.
He entered the 22nd Toronto Police Division at 9:50 p.m. that night.
He was covered in blood and carrying a bag. He told officers he had just killed a woman and was arrested, according to agreed facts presented in Ontario court.
The police station was evacuated when police found what they thought was a bomb in his bag, but it turned out to be aerosol cans tied together, which he intended to light if caught.
Police found the hammer in a bus shelter.
On his laptop, police found searches for details of a terrorist attack on February 2, 2020 in London, England, as well as lectures by al Qaeda propagandist Anwar Al-Awlaki.
During a two-and-a-half-hour interview with Toronto Police Department 41, Akhtar said he chose his victim because she was alone, not strong, and was the right height to be attacked with a hammer.
He told police he was born in Pakistan, single and living with his parents. He said he had attended Ryerson University and was an “IT person, more or less”.
“My motivation was a terrorist attack,” he said, according to a transcript of the filmed interview.
“I think I was just surfing the internet and came across some things, which, which pushed me towards, you know, these kinds of things.”
He said he left the note next to the body, “Just so you guys know it was terrorism.”
Akhtar told police he was “a supporter of this Islamic State idea” and had heard of other ISIS supporters carrying out attacks in the West.
“So I’m, maybe, I can do that,” he said.
“And you have to take revenge for what is being done in Muslim lands or states. And you have those who settle down, those who … you know, a kind of integration, they are not really Muslims. So [to] become a good Muslim you have to do this. “
After the interview, he asked for a blanket and water.
The prosecution service said he had acted alone.
“Apart from the ISIS propaganda that inspired him to act, there is no evidence that he was assisted or supported by anyone in committing this act.”
