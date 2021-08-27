International
Ryerson University will change the name in the middle of the account with the history of residential schools
The board of directors of Ryerson University has voted to change the name of the Toronto school because of concerns about the man for whom the institution was named and his connections to Canada’s residential schools.
In a post on the school website Thursday, President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemian announced that the change will come as part of 22 recommendations made by the university’s Standing Strong Task Force (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win).
Egerton Ryerson is considered one of the leading architects of the residential school system and, in recent years, staff and students had called for the removal of his statue and for the university to change its name.
The statue of Ryerson that was once on the school campus collapsed earlier this year, amid the discovery of unmarked grave sites on the site of previous residential schools.
In response to the growing controversy, the university formed the working group to reconsider the name of the school, the legacy of Egerton Ryerson and other memorial elements on campus.
The group’s 22 recommendations included renaming the institution, sharing materials to recognize Egerton Ryerson’s legacy, and providing more opportunities to learn about indigenous history and autochthonous-colonial relations.
‘We got what we wanted’
Student activist Sam Howden, who is Red River Mtis and uses those pronouns, was one of a group of students who began to refer to the university as “University X” after publicly calling for the school to change its name for years. in turn.
“We got what we wanted,” they said, calling the name change “quite incredible.”
“But I really want to emphasize that this happened because of the student action, because we were on the ground, because it was a direct action, and because we were bringing awareness and education to community members and making sure we focused. experiences in indigenous peoples. “
Howden said their father taught them about Egerton Ryerson’s association with the residential school system before enrolling in school four years ago.
“I have never owned any tools from the university for a reason,” they said.
However, Howden was concerned about the school refusing to insult Egerton Ryerson in her announcement.
“The report provides a comprehensive picture of Egerton Ryerson’s past and present remembrance, yet the recommendations are based neither on insult nor on individual justification,” Lachemi wrote, adding that the working group has shown how the school “can move forward.” go ahead and write the next chapter in our history. “
Howden said it was important to acknowledge “Ryerson’s wrongdoing.”
“Beyond the name we really need to see some action to better support indigenous students, staff and faculty members and we really need to keep up the pressure on the institution itself not to try to distance itself from its history and take responsibility for it. “
LOOK | Singh says Ryerson University vote to change name is “strong”:
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called the name change a “powerful announcement” and said it was “welcome”.
“I think public institutions and public spaces should be named in a way that unites people and makes people feel welcome and accept that there are some names that should be in history books, but probably not in public spaces. “I think it is a powerful and appropriate announcement,” he told reporters.
Suze Morrison NDP MPP for the Toronto Center, which includes the university campus, acknowledged the work of indigenous activists, students and community members who advocated the name change, saying it was “too late”.
“Our public institutions must take steps to change colonial practices that continue to cause harm to indigenous communities,” she said in a statement.
Morrison called for the name change to happen “as soon as possible”.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ryerson-university-name-change-1.6154716
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]