Ryerson University will change the name in the middle of the account with the history of residential schools

The board of directors of Ryerson University has voted to change the name of the Toronto school because of concerns about the man for whom the institution was named and his connections to Canada’s residential schools.

In a post on the school website Thursday, President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemian announced that the change will come as part of 22 recommendations made by the university’s Standing Strong Task Force (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win).

Egerton Ryerson is considered one of the leading architects of the residential school system and, in recent years, staff and students had called for the removal of his statue and for the university to change its name.

The statue of Ryerson that was once on the school campus collapsed earlier this year, amid the discovery of unmarked grave sites on the site of previous residential schools.

In response to the growing controversy, the university formed the working group to reconsider the name of the school, the legacy of Egerton Ryerson and other memorial elements on campus.

The group’s 22 recommendations included renaming the institution, sharing materials to recognize Egerton Ryerson’s legacy, and providing more opportunities to learn about indigenous history and autochthonous-colonial relations.

‘We got what we wanted’

Student activist Sam Howden, who is Red River Mtis and uses those pronouns, was one of a group of students who began to refer to the university as “University X” after publicly calling for the school to change its name for years. in turn.

“We got what we wanted,” they said, calling the name change “quite incredible.”

“But I really want to emphasize that this happened because of the student action, because we were on the ground, because it was a direct action, and because we were bringing awareness and education to community members and making sure we focused. experiences in indigenous peoples. “

Howden said their father taught them about Egerton Ryerson’s association with the residential school system before enrolling in school four years ago.

“I have never owned any tools from the university for a reason,” they said.

However, Howden was concerned about the school refusing to insult Egerton Ryerson in her announcement.

“The report provides a comprehensive picture of Egerton Ryerson’s past and present remembrance, yet the recommendations are based neither on insult nor on individual justification,” Lachemi wrote, adding that the working group has shown how the school “can move forward.” go ahead and write the next chapter in our history. “

Howden said it was important to acknowledge “Ryerson’s wrongdoing.”

“Beyond the name we really need to see some action to better support indigenous students, staff and faculty members and we really need to keep up the pressure on the institution itself not to try to distance itself from its history and take responsibility for it. “

LOOK | Singh says Ryerson University vote to change name is “strong”:

Singh says Ryerson University vote to change name is “strong” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh reacts to news that Ryerson University board of directors has voted to change the name of the University of Toronto over the link between residential schools and the man the institution bears the name of. 0:41

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called the name change a “powerful announcement” and said it was “welcome”.

“I think public institutions and public spaces should be named in a way that unites people and makes people feel welcome and accept that there are some names that should be in history books, but probably not in public spaces. “I think it is a powerful and appropriate announcement,” he told reporters.

Suze Morrison NDP MPP for the Toronto Center, which includes the university campus, acknowledged the work of indigenous activists, students and community members who advocated the name change, saying it was “too late”.

“Our public institutions must take steps to change colonial practices that continue to cause harm to indigenous communities,” she said in a statement.

Morrison called for the name change to happen “as soon as possible”.