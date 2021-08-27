Manitoba reports 56 infections Thursday after three-digit day of COVID-19 cases

After reporting more than 100 COVID-19 infections per day for the first time in a week on Wednesday, the number of Manitoba daily cases returned to double digits on Thursday.

The province registered 56 new cases and no new deaths, the government said in a press release Thursday.

105 infections announced Wednesday

The death reported Wednesday has now been identified as a man in his 20s by the Interlake-Eastern health authority. This is the first death of a person aged 29 or younger since the end of June.

As of Thursday, the province’s five-day test positivity rate remains stable at 2.8 percent, while the rate is 1.5 percent in Winnipeg.

Of the 56 new infections, 44 of them involve people who are not fully vaccinated.

Most of those 56 cases are in Southern Health (22) and Winnipeg (18). There are also 10 cases in the Northern Health Region and three each in Interlake-Eastern and Mountain Prairie.

There are 65 people hospitalized in the province after being infected with COVID-19, an increase of one person from Wednesday. The number of people in intensive care with the virus is now 21, two more.

The province also identified 93 more cases related to highly transmitted coronavirus variants than the day before, according todashboard of online variantswith

The number of cases identified as related to unspecified variants increased by 73 on Thursday. There are also seven other cases related to the delta variant, or B.1.617.2.

The number of active cases related to the variants increased from 66 to 224 cases.

The percentage of qualified Manitobans those 12 years and older who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is now 76 percent, 0.2 percent more. Among those with at least one dose, that number is now 81.6 percent, says the province’s online vaccine dashboard.

Also Thursday, the province declared the aCOVID-19 blast at the George M. Guimond Care Center in Sagkeeng First Nation and called the blast at the surgical unit at the Selkirk Regional Health Center.

A total of 1,993 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday.

There are 443 active cases of the virus in the province and 56,847 people are counted among the cured. COVID-19 has ended the lives of 1,189 people in Manitoba.

In an implementation update, the province said it has issued 10 tickets from August 9 to August 22, including $ 5,000 tickets for a business pair and $ 8,550 tickets for an individual for violating the Federal Quarantine Act.