Kabul Airport a scene of chaos after the explosions





For more than a week, the roads outside Kabul airport had been a scene of despair and chaos, but in a single instantaneous moment, indescribable evil somehow found a way to get even worse. At least two explosions erupted in crowds of people trying to flee Afghanistan, killing dozens and injuring more than a hundred others, including members of the US service. The blasts occurred at Abbey Gate, one of Hamid Karzai’s main entrances to International Airports, and the Baron Hotel, which boasts the most secure accommodation accommodation in Kabul. Web pagewith After the explosion at Abbey Gate, gunshots and sirens were heard. Taliban fighters, dressed in a mixture of uniforms, shook the length of pipes and cables in an attempt to clear crowds that had previously gathered to try to enter the airport.

There was an explosion against the Americans, a host of people were killed, civilians and military, said a Taliban fighter at the gate, who declined to give his name. The situation is out of control. There are many dead people on earth there. The Taliban condemned the attack and U.S. officials said they believed the organization was not behind it, given its desire to hold a regular evacuation. Officials this week warned of possible attacks by a Taliban rival, the Islamic State of Khorasan, or ISIS-K, terrorist groups linked to Afghanistan. A number of U.S. service members were among the dead and others were being treated for injuries, Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said in a statement. They appeared to be the first members of the US service killed in Afghanistan since February 2020. Our thoughts and prayers go to the loved ones and teammates of the slain, Kirby said. Estimates of the number of victims varied. But the video posted on Twitter after the explosions seemed to show bloodied bodies crowded on a sidewalk and swimming in a canal near the airport entrance. In an emergency hospital, ambulance after ambulance could be seen reaching under the glare of headlights and the eyes of a disturbed crowd, some of them children.

A journalist and former government employee cried as she described how she had received a call from a taxi driver, informing her that her husband was among the injured. I begged him not to go, but he went this morning with his government ID card to try to show it to strangers, she said. We have four children. What will happen to us now? Seth Eden, a former U.S. Agency for International Development contractor who worked for years in Afghanistan, said he had helped an Afghan friend, a former deputy minister, try to leave the country. His friend was told to go to the Abbey Gate to enter the airport. But when the former minister arrived with his family on Thursday, the gate closed. Mr. Eden called the Marines guarding him, who had been warned of a possible attack, and persuaded them to leave his friend. Two minutes after the former minister and his family were allowed in, a bomb exploded. The situation is a really bad situation now, said Mr. Eden, who has worked over the past two weeks to get about 100 former colleagues and family members through the US bureaucracy and at the airport.

