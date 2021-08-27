Man in his 20s The latest COVID-19 victim in Manitoba, say health officials – Winnipeg

A man in his 20s is Manitoba’s latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials say the man was from the Interlake-East Health region and his death brings the province’s death toll from COVID-19 to 1,189.

Manitoba, meanwhile, reported 56 new virus infections on Thursday, after 105 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

As has happened in recent days, most of the new infections – 22 cases – were reported in the Southern Health region, where vaccination follows the rest of the province.

Another 18 new cases were found in the Winnipeg Health region, 10 were reported in the North Health region, and three were found in both the Interlake-East and Prairie Mountain Health districts.

Manitoba reports more than 100 new cases of COVID-19



The five-day test positivity rate is 2.8 percent provincially and 1.5 percent in Winnipeg.

As of Thursday morning, Manitoba has 443 active cases of COVID-19, including 224 confirmed to be disturbingly more contagious variants.

Of the active variants of Manitoba, 43 are Alpha type, 14 are Delta variant, and 166 variant cases have not been specified yet.

We were in big trouble: Doctors worry that Canada’s 4th wave of COVID-19 could be the biggest yet

















1:20

COVID-19 controlled in Manitoba for now, but cases could rise without intervention: Health officials





COVID-19 controlled in Manitoba for now, but cases could rise without intervention: Health officials



The province also has an active Delta Plus type case, according to a cases variants of provincial site trackingwith

There are now 65 Manitobans hospitalized and 21 patients are in intensive care units as a result of COVID-19, according to an announcement from the province.

Health officials say a new outbreak has been reported at the George M. Guimond Care Center in Sagkeeng First Nation while an earlier reported outbreak at the Selkirk Regional Health Center surgical unit has ended.

As of March 2020 Manitoba has now reported 58,479 cases of COVID-19.

