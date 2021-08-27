International
Man in his 20s The latest COVID-19 victim in Manitoba, say health officials – Winnipeg
A man in his 20s is Manitoba’s latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health officials say the man was from the Interlake-East Health region and his death brings the province’s death toll from COVID-19 to 1,189.
‘We’ve done this before’: Manitoba virologist says the fourth wave will be different
Manitoba, meanwhile, reported 56 new virus infections on Thursday, after 105 new cases were reported on Wednesday.
As has happened in recent days, most of the new infections – 22 cases – were reported in the Southern Health region, where vaccination follows the rest of the province.
Another 18 new cases were found in the Winnipeg Health region, 10 were reported in the North Health region, and three were found in both the Interlake-East and Prairie Mountain Health districts.
Manitoba reports more than 100 new cases of COVID-19
The five-day test positivity rate is 2.8 percent provincially and 1.5 percent in Winnipeg.
The mayor of Winkler says the punitive approach to opponents of vaccines is not working
As of Thursday morning, Manitoba has 443 active cases of COVID-19, including 224 confirmed to be disturbingly more contagious variants.
Of the active variants of Manitoba, 43 are Alpha type, 14 are Delta variant, and 166 variant cases have not been specified yet.
COVID-19 controlled in Manitoba for now, but cases could rise without intervention: Health officials
The province also has an active Delta Plus type case, according to a cases variants of provincial site trackingwith
There are now 65 Manitobans hospitalized and 21 patients are in intensive care units as a result of COVID-19, according to an announcement from the province.
Brandon University to require complete vaccination or evidence of negative COVID-19 test
Health officials say a new outbreak has been reported at the George M. Guimond Care Center in Sagkeeng First Nation while an earlier reported outbreak at the Selkirk Regional Health Center surgical unit has ended.
As of March 2020 Manitoba has now reported 58,479 cases of COVID-19.
Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Symptoms may include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing very similar to the common cold or flu. Some people may develop a more serious illness. People most at risk for this include the elderly and people with severe chronic diseases such as heart, lung or kidney disease. If symptoms occur, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the spread of the virus, experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing up the sleeve. They also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay home as much as possible, and keep a distance of two feet from other people if you go outside. In situations where you can not keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend using a mask or non-medical face mask to prevent the spread of airborne droplets that may carry the virus. In some counties and municipalities across the country, masks or face masks are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.
For full COVID-19 coverage by Global News, visit our coronavirus site.
