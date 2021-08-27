Seven destinations to add to Covid UK’s green travel list | Transport policy

Travelers from seven other destinations will no longer need quarantine once they are added to the UK green travel list.

The Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland will switch from amber to green by 4 a.m. on August 30 in the final traffic light system update before the end of the summer.

Thailand and Montenegro are being downgraded from amber to the red list, which means that only British residents and nationals will be allowed in the UK from those destinations, and they will have to be quarantined at a hotel for 11 nights with a cost of at least 2,285.

There were no additions to the amber list, in a major blow to Pakistan and Turkey, which had lobbied to be removed from the red list.

The ministers made the decision on Thursday after receiving advice from the joint biosafety center. They have been accused in the past of making policy-based decisions instead of science and destroying trust in the system.

The Department of Transportation (DfT) blamed the two new additions to the red list for higher case rates and lower levels of genomic surveillance than other countries. He said this made it more difficult to find an outbreak of a new or existing variant of the concern.

The changes apply to all four nations of the UK.

Labor has stepped up its calls for data release for each country, to ensure greater transparency for the public on how decisions are made and which countries are most at risk of moving up and down the traffic light system.

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said that while everyone wanted international travel to reopen, any easing of restrictions carries risks, especially from variants that could undermine the progress we have made on vaccines.

Too often conservative border policy has recklessly led us into crisis, which is why the Delta variant got here with such force, he said.

This is why it is absolutely vital that country-by-country data sets are secured along with these decisions, to allow proper scrutiny as well as guarantees for travelers and the travel industry.

It is also vital to ensure that there is no mixing of people in transit, or through travelers arriving in the UK from red-listed countries, and that PCR test providers are rigorously checked to ensure that they are providing a service to convenient and affordable.

The Bureau of Statistics recently reprimanded Whitehall for not clarifying data and sources.

Unlike previous traffic light review points, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made no comment other than tweeting that an update had been made to the gov.uk website.

He has previously said that people will have to settle to know that changes to travel plans may be necessary because of Covid’s displaced threat to countries around the world. He also speculated that as more countries become more vaccinated, things will start to become more routine.

The next review is expected to take place on September 16 and take effect a few days later. The UK Government is expected to make its third review of the entire system of restrictions on outbound travelers.

The travel workforce report published in April said the next review would take place by 1 October and would take into account the effectiveness of measures to move towards a safer, more stable and robust international travel system in the longer term. , both for people, families and businesses, and for the wider transportation and tourism industry.