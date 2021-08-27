City of Oakland City of Oakland to Mandate Employee Vaccinations





Oakland, CA To provide a safe and healthy workplace for city employees and their families, to protect the public we serve, and to reduce the risk of transmission to the community and in line with the public health guide, today’s city administrator Ed Reiskin released a draft Compulsory Vaccination Policy to the City trade union work partners for their review and comment. According to the policy, all employees must, as a condition of employment: (1) report their vaccination status to the City no later than October 15, 2021; and (2) be fully vaccinated and verify that vaccination status in the City no later than November 1, 2021, unless the employee has applied for exemption, and unless stricter state or federal legal requirements apply. In summary: decision to mandate vaccination as a condition of employment is based on strong recommendations from Alameda County Public Health, the California Department of Public Health, the CDC, and the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

to mandate vaccination as a condition of employment is based on strong recommendations from Alameda County Public Health, the California Department of Public Health, the CDC, and the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Who is Covered. The policy applies to all city employees, as full-time and part-time interns and volunteers. Contractors would not be covered by this policy.

Deadline for verification. The city is requiring employees to submit their vaccination status by October 15, 2021. This allows sufficient time for the final vaccination dose to become effective and for the employee to achieve fully vaccinated status by November 1, 2021, the effective date.

Effective date of full vaccination status. 1 November 2021 is the effective date of the requirement that employees be fully vaccinated (as defined in the policy).

On time paid. City workers can receive up to 2 hours of paid time for each vaccination.

Exclusion. Politics includes a system for seeking exceptions for medical reasons or for sincerely held religious beliefs.

Testing instead of vaccination (limited to those with exceptions). Accommodation for exemptions may include frequent periodic testing.

Deadline for request for exemption. The application for an exemption must also be submitted by October 15, 2021, to allow the review and processing of exemption applications before November 1, 2021 fully vaccinated.

Union Partners. The city is working closely with our work partners to discuss comments and impacts. In addition to seeking feedback from work partners at Citys, staff are in the process of testing a new online portal for employees to upload their vaccination certificate. After the comment period and the launch of the portal, the final policy will be announced and implemented. BACKGROUND Public health data is clear: vaccination is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, to protect against hospitalization and death, and to end this pandemic that has killed 4.4 million people across the globe. Vaccinations are safe and effective and, at this point, essential; they are free and easy to obtainwith Public health experts at the federal, state, and local levels warn that COVID-19 poses a more significant risk to individuals who are not fully vaccinated. The current cases in Alameda County are more than three times higher among individuals who are not vaccinated

compared to those who are.

