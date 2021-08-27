Alberta 4th wave of COVID-19 reflects the start of the previous 2 hits: Expert

Another 1,112 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta on Thursday, the highest number of overnight cases since May 15, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 9,066.

Alberta runs the country on active occasions and infectious disease experts say this is starting to look familiar.

“We are very much on the right track to doing exactly what we did last fall and this spring,” said Dr Chris Mody, head of the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases at the University of Calgary.

“I do not see any curvature curvature that would suggest that we will see an earlier or lower peak than those previous two waves.”

Mody noted that hospitalizations are growing at the same rate as the previous waves: 308 Albertans are currently in hospital, 64 of them in intensive care.

The story goes down the ad

ICU numbers are growing at a slower pace than the previous two waves, but Dr Mody said Albertans still have to watch what happens.

“We are all at risk to some extent: people who are compromised by immunity, have immune systems that do not function so normally, they suffer from it.”

In the second and third waves, cases and hospitalizations continued to rise until the UCP government imposed additional restrictions.

When Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced he would fully reopen the economy on July 1, he was clear he had no intention of moving backwards.

Read more: COVID-19: Public health measures in Alberta will end on July 1st

“This is open for good, not just for the summer,” Kenney said on June 18 when asked if he would change course if Alberta saw that cases and hospitalizations increased again.

Trends Ontario reports 678 new COVID-19 deaths

Maryam Monsef called the Taliban ‘brothers’. Here’s what you need to know

The story goes down the ad

“We just don’t see that scenario.”

















1:27

This is open for good: Jason Kenney says the province will continue to monitor localized blasts





Previous video



The next video





Along with the lifting of restrictions, the province is no longer reporting close positive case contacts or testing of asymptomatic Albertans.

Mandatory isolation requirements were scheduled to end on August 16 and the testing centers would close by the end of the month, but the province postponed those moves until September 27 due to the increase in the number of hospital admissions faster than expected.

“Not only does this allow us to do further monitoring, but it also gives us more time to increase vaccination levels,” said chief health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw on August 13th.

Read more: Alberta holds COVID-19 measures for another six weeks

Opposition NDP health critic David Shepherd said it was time for the UCP to change course.

The story goes down the ad

“I do not understand how this can not be a wake-up call for Jason Kenney and his entire UCP government,” he said.

Shepherd has repeatedly called on Kenney or Health Minister Tyler Shandro to publicly address the growing number of cases and present to the Albanians a plan to slow the spread.

The NDP proposals include the release of the internal government modeling that was promised two weeks ago and provide more support for school boards before students return to the classroom.

Read more: Criticism of the province for not releasing data to support the change of Albertas COVID-19 protocols

Prime Minister Kenney has not spoken publicly since Aug. 9 and his office said he is on a two-week vacation.

“While the Prime Minister is on vacation, he is of course still able to fully communicate with his Cabinet and senior officials as required,” spokeswoman Jerrica Goodwin said in a statement.

“In fact, he has participated in numerous briefings on important topics, including COVID-19, during the holidays.”

Goodwin added that Prime Minister Kenney’s vacation will end next week.

Read more: Alberta will offer immunization confirmation cards, but says vaccine passports are not in motion

The story goes down the ad