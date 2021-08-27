Some BC businesses swear to challenge the province’s vaccine passport system

Just days after British Columbia announced plans to require a COVID-19 vaccination test to access certain non-core services and activities, some businesses have already pledged to challenge the mandate.

“We just don’t want to be the ones implementing something where people think their privacy rights are being violated,” Stephanie Herring, co-owner of Esquimalt Sunnyside Caf, told Global News.

"For us to ask people to show that something will only cause confrontation and we do not want to put our staff in that position either."

















Herring and her business partner Brendan Marshall say they are “definitely not” anti-vaccinators, but they feel like they have been put in an unfair position by the “vaccine passport” plan.

Since the duo posted their opposition to the mandate on Wednesday, they say they have been bombarded with support.

“We think a vaccine’s protection status is their personal information, their right to choose what they do with their body,” Marshall said.

“If they want to provide it, well, but for those who do not want to give the information, unvaccinated or untold, we think it is their personal choice.”

In Kelowna, the local chamber of commerce has asked the province to delay start-up and give businesses more time to determine how they can implement the mandate.

“We believe the government has set a timeline that may be unrealistic because there is so much ground to cover,” said Kelowna Chamber of Commerce executive director Dan Rogers.

In just two days, a Facebook group dedicated to maintaining a list of UN businesses that oppose vaccine passports has attracted more than 65,000 members.

The site lists many businesses across the province, many of whom claim the passport system is unconstitutional, or that denying service to unvaccinated people constitutes discrimination.

While vaccination status is not considered a protected class in Canada, such as race or gender, the fact that the passport program does not include exceptions for people who cannot be immunized has raised concerns.

















Earlier this week, the BC Civil Liberties Association described it as “arbitrary and illegal”.

Laura Track, a lawyer at the BC Human Rights Clinic, told CKNW The appearance of Mike Smyth she believes the program may be vulnerable to a legal challenge.

“A legal challenge from someone who simply opposes vaccinations or does not want to be vaccinated? “I think the prospect of success of that kind of legal challenge is low,” she said.

“But the fact that this policy will generally apply to people with disabilities and other legitimate reasons for not being able to get vaccinated, in my mind, makes it vulnerable to a legal challenge, and I expect that we will see it brought forward. “

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has acknowledged these concerns, but defended the program by saying it was temporary and only applied to discretionary activities like eating out or going to a sports game.

















This is a temporary measure that is taking us through a dangerous period, where we know that people who are not vaccinated are at greater risk of both contracting and spreading the virus, Henry said.

The province says fully vaccinated people, who now represent nearly seven in 10 British Colombians, accounted for only 17.5 per cent of cases last week and 13.6 per cent of hospitalizations in the last two weeks.

This gap becomes more pronounced when viewed at the per capita base. Unvaccinated British Colombians accounted for 199.5 cases per 100,000 people, while fully vaccinated people accounted for only 24.6.

Back at Sunnyside Caf, Marshall and Herring say they are prepared to stick to their guns when it comes to ignoring the passport program.

Asked if they were prepared to face fines for their position, Herring said they would “cross that bridge when we get to it”.

“Right now we just hope it doesn’t get to that point, hoping enough people talk and find a better way to do it,” she said.

-With files by Kylie Stanton

