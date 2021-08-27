Conspiracy theorists, international migration, Forrest Hall, spoon roses and more – MTSU News



Journalists recently received knowledge from MTSU faculty and staff on a wide range of topics, including vaccination mandates, retaining black students, the vinyl side, Nashville archaeological history, and workplace embarrassment, among other subjects. Dr Richard Tarpey Dr Richard Tarpey “data-medium-file =” https://mtsunews.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/Kent-Syler-web.jpg “data-large-file =” https://mtsunews.com/wp -content / uploads / 2012/12 / Kent-Syler-web.jpg “class =” size-full wp-image-13831 “src =” https://mtsunews.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/ Kent-Syler-web.jpg “alt =” Kent Syler, assistant professor, political science” width=”144″ height=”216″/> Dr. Richard Tarpey, an assistant professor of management, stated that there is a major misconception about the use of federal health privacy laws relating to the COVID-19 vaccine in an Aug. 12 article published in the Milwaukee (Wisconsin) Independent. His views are available herewith Kent Syler, a professor of political science and international relations, commented on the influence of conspiracy theorists on Tennessee politicians in an Aug. 12 report on WSMV-TV in Nashville. Video and transcript can be accessed herewith Dr. Patricia Gaitely Dr. Patricia Gaitely Dr. Jeffrey Walck, a professor of biology, and Dr. Tricia Gaitely, an English professor, reacted to the unique discovery of a pink spoon in Rockvale, Tennessee, in an Aug. 18 report in the Daily News Journal of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The article can be read herewith Dr. Aaron Deter-Wolf, an assistant professor of anthropology and co-author of Mastodons to Mississippians: Adventures in Nashvilles Deep Past, answered questions about the book for an August 19 article at www.chapter16.org. His views are available herewith Dr. Jackie Gilbert Dr. Jackie Gilbert Dr. Dwight Patterson, an associate professor of chemistry, assessed the environmental impact of vinyl cast walls in an Aug. 19 article at www.hookyoup.com. His comments can be reached herewith Dr. Jackie Gilbert, a management professor, suggested that embarrassment is not a viable tool for managers to use with subordinates in an Aug. 19 article in Communication Intelligence magazine. Its perspectives can be read herewith Dr. Katie Foss Dr. Katie Foss Dr. Katie Foss, a professor of media studies, expressed concerns about conflicting messages parents are receiving from school districts regarding COVID-19 protocols in an Aug. 19 report from WTVF-TV in Nashville. Transcript and video are available herewith Dr. Barbara Whitman Lancaster, an associate professor of nursing, promoted the School of Nursing campaign for shoe donations that would be raised in exchange for money to benefit from the American Heart Association in an Aug. 20 post on www.spartalive.com. Her remarks can be reached herewith Dr. Sidney A. McPhee Dr. Sidney A. McPhee Dr. Sidney A. McPhee, president of the university, wrote an editorial explaining the position of the institutions on the reappointment of Forrest Hall. The essay was published Aug. 20 in the Daily News Journal of Murfreesboro and can be read herewith McPhee also defended university efforts to retain African-American students in an Aug. 22 report in the Nashville Post. His views can be reached herewith Dr. Debra for sale, vice president for student affairs and deputy provost for enrollment and academic services, preceded the first day of fall 2021 semester classes in a Aug. 23 report from WKRN-TV in Nashville. Video and transcript are available herewith Dr. Crystal deGregory Dr. Crystal deGregory Andrew Oppmann, vice president of marketing and communications, said state law prohibits state-backed colleges and universities from ordering vaccinations in an Aug. 24 article in Inside Higher Ed. His remarks can be reached herewith Dr. Crystals DeGregory, a researcher at the Center for Historic Preservation, welcomed the $ 120 million donation to the Negro United College Fund from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patti Quillin, in an August 24 story at www.balleralert.com. Her words can be read herewith Journalists seeking expertise from MTSU staff, as well as members of the campus community with media expertise, can contact Gina Logue at the Office of News and Media Relations at 615-631-8322 or by email at[email protected]with Gina K. Logue ([email protected]) Connected

