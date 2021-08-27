International Interval signs exclusive membership agreement with Grand Matlali Residence Club in Mountain Bay in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico





MIAMI, August 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Interval International, a world-renowned provider of holiday services, announces the addition of the Grand Matlali Residence Club in Mountain Bay, the holiday ownership component of Grand Matlali Hills Resort & Spa, to its exchange network global. Situated in Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit, Mexico, the inclusive resort is part of a 740-hectare mixed-use development, which also includes a hotel and private residence. “This project is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream of entrepreneur Armando Vjar Corts, co-owner of Grupo Auto-Fin, a well-respected Monterrey-based consumer finance firm,” he said. Marcos Agostini, Senior Vice President of Interval for Global Business Development. “Mr. Vjar is known for his success in the automotive sector and his commitment to helping those in need through contributions to education, health and environmental initiatives.” Located on top of the hills with views Breast flags, The Grand Matlali Residence Club in Mountain Bay is perfect for families as well as couples looking for an outdoor retreat. The property, which is located within its nature reserve, includes spacious studios, two- and three-bedroom suites with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean or the Sierra Madre Mountains. The well-appointed units feature contemporary interiors with colorful wood furniture and accents, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, stone floors, premium bedding, LED TVs, walk-in showers and large private terraces. “When we expanded into the joint ownership sector, our vision was to create a resort that reflected our commitment to excellence. We are extremely proud of everything we have achieved and look forward to working with Interval as we continue to add value to our ownership. experience, “Vjar noted. “Through this link, we are able to provide our owners with access to worldwide holiday exchange opportunities, as well as complementary leisure benefits and services.” Among the rich amenities and services available at the resort are three full-service restaurants serving traditional Mexican, Brazilian and Japanese cuisine; a cafe and snack bar; a fully equipped training room; endless swimming pools and for children; two tennis courts; a private beach club accessible via a free boat; 24-hour front desk; porter; and referral services for babysitting. Nearby, the city of Ports of Vallarta IN Jalisco preserves the unique charm of a Mexican coastal village, while also offering a cosmopolitan destination, international resort with stylish shops, an active municipal market, highly rated restaurants and a vibrant nightlife. New vacation ownership interest buyers at the Grand Matlali Residence Club in Mountain Bay will register as individual members of Interval International and also become Interval Gold members, giving them opportunities for many flexible exchange opportunities and improved benefits and services. These include Interval Options, the ability to exchange a week’s stay in their credit accommodation for a cruise, hotel, tour, golf or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experience adventure; ShortStay Exchange; Golf League, for access to selected private courses; VIP Treatment with Dining Links; City Guides, for inside tips; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership; savings on vacation rental vacations; online hotel discounts; additional special offers in restaurants and retail locations around the world; and VIP goalkeeperSM, for personal assistance, 24/7. Those who buy at a higher level will become Interval Platinum members and get all the advantages of Interval Gold, plus a range of valuable benefits and services for leisure and lifestyle. These include Priority Checkout, Free Visitor Certificates, Platinum Escapes and Compliment Priority PassTM membership in the airport lounge About Interval International

International intervaloperates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based on Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in the holiday ownership market service since 1976. Today, the Interval exchange network includes more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 countries. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers high quality products and benefits to tourism clients and more than 1.6 million families enrolled in various membership programs. SOURCE International interval Related links http://www.resortdeveloper.com

