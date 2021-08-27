49ers Launch Supporters Club to Connect Directly with Believers Around the World





The San Francisco 49ers today unveiled their new Supporters Club for Believers across the globe. Born out of the desire to better connect with 49ers fans who are looking for a more personal connection to the organization, the annual membership provides fans with exclusive benefits along with curated content and activations that are not available to the general public. . Memberships are now available to 49ers fans across the globe supporters.49ers.com with 10% of each acquisition will support the 49ers Foundation’s mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. Current 49ers season ticket members will receive $ 10 from the $ 75 domestic membership price, while international memberships are $ 100 and include all shipping and handling fees. “The 49ers are extremely fortunate to have the support of millions of Loyalists from all over the world,” said Alex Chang, Marketing Director of the 49ers. “The new 49ers Supporters Club will provide a top experience for our most passionate supporters who want to feel closer to the team no matter where they are.” Launched together with the 75th anniversary season of the 49ers and in the spirit of the ongoing Faithful to The Bay campaign, the 49ers Supporters Club aims to establish a direct and lasting connection with the global franchise fan base. Inspired by football clubs that have support clubs with millions of followers worldwide, the 49ers Supporters Club operates knowing that many 49ers fans may not have the opportunity to experience a game at Levi’s Stadium. The Supporters Club will provide all fans with another way to connect with the 49-year-olds. Upon registration with the Supporters Club, fans will be sent their first annual gift a welcome commemorative package including a letter from the 49ers team, an Official Yearbook 2021 49ers, a Personalized Supporter Membership Card and a flag and scarf exclusive to the Supporters Club. Throughout the year, members will receive benefits including exclusively curated content, virtual support only conversations with 49ers graduates and team personnel, lotteries and gifts, preferred access to 49ers events, 25% discount on 49ers merchandise, discount 49ersFit membership fees, and more. Supporters will also be given access to the 49ers Supporters Club exclusive site featuring unprecedented archived and historical content, 49-person staff classes and much more. Finally, the 49ers Supporters Club website offers an opportunity for subscribers to personalize their account and connect directly with their Loyal friends around the world. For more information on the 49ers Supporters Club, please visit supporters.49ers.comwith

