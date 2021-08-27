International
Explosions in Afghanistan: World leaders react
Two blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed at least 12 US service members and injured “dozens” as US efforts to continue its evacuations beyond Taliban control Afghanistanwith
World leaders have arranged for planned operations in the face of attacks by CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie Jr. identified them as the work of the terrorist group ISIS-K.
An official told Fox News that President Biden has been briefed about the blasts, with the president expected to speak at 5pm ET; he has been silent for several hours after the attacks. A scheduled meeting between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been postponed.
12 US service members killed in Kabul airport blast, OFFICIALS say: Live updates
German Chancellor Angela Merkel canceled an upcoming trip to Israel, where she was expected to join Bennett for a cabinet meeting on Sunday. The trip was canceled due to the “tense situation in Afghanistan”, according to a government spokesman.
Merkel will stay in Germany to monitor the final stages of the evacuation of German troops, which will end on Thursday.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, chaired an emergency security meeting with the Cabinet Office Chambers (COBR) after learning of the blasts. Reported by Reuterswith
PRESIDENT BIDEN
“The prime minister has been updated on the situation at Kabul airport and will chair a COBR (security) meeting later this afternoon,” a spokesman said. 10 in Downing St.
Johnson spoke to reporters after the meeting, condemning the attack as “disgusting”. according to The Guardianwith
“We extend our condolences to both the United States and the people of Afghanistan,” Johnson said. He stressed that Britain would continue its evacuation plan “until the last moment”.
Afghan blasts: 12 US service members killed at Kabul airport, 15 injured, officials say
French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed full support for coordinating with “American allies” in response to the bombings. reported the Irish Timeswith
Macron is in Ireland on a diplomatic visit, but he took the time to talk about the tragic events immediately after they happened.
“We will also coordinate closely on issues to be addressed in the near future, military co-operation, migration issues, and co-operate with the UN Security Council, because in the coming days and weeks we will need to “We are defining the course of the United Nations mandate,” Macron said. “The next few hours will remain extremely dangerous in Kabul and around the airport.”
HENRY KISSINGER: AMERICA LOST STRATEGIC FOCUS IN AFGHANISTAN
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was a “very difficult day” for the people of Afghanistan and those concerned about their safety, and labeled the situation as “heartbroken.”
“Our engagement with Afghanistan has not been done,” Trudeau vowed. “Our commitment to resettle over 20,000 Afghans in Canada in the coming weeks and months – our work to relocate people to the region and put pressure on the Taliban together with our international allies to allow people to leave Afghanistan and to come safely to Canada. ”
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION
NATO Secretary General and former Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenborg severely condemned attacks and expressed condolences to those affected by the attacks.
“I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack abroad #Pranimi airport, “Stoltenborg wrote on Twitter.” My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. Our priority remains to evacuate as many people as possible to safety as soon as possible. “
Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.
