Vaccination sticking points on the national cabinet table





Australian leaders will unveil details of the national reopening plan at a national cabinet meeting today after a week of federal state disputes over vaccine coverage and growing infections. Photo: AAP / James Gourley Prime Minister Scott Morrison will chair the meeting with prime ministers and prime ministers as divisions emerge on the way out of the pandemic. The prime minister has become increasingly determined the vaccine coverage targets of 70 per cent and 80 per cent should trigger new phases of restrictions regardless of the number of cases. The involvement of children on the threshold has opened a new front in the battle between leaders. ACT chief Andrew Barr is already involving everyone over the age of 12 in vaccination targets. WA Prime Minister Mark McGowan raised the issue at the national cabinet meeting in recent weeks and expects it to come out again. The Prime Minister did not support it, but I think it is something that requires further serious discussion, he said. There is a great rush in Sydney to open everything up and let it rip. That is not my view. Morrison said the Doherty Institute, which completed the underlying modeling of the reopening plan, had made it clear that it was not necessary to include children ages 12 to 15 in the overall objectives. But that does not mean they should not be vaccinated. Of course they should be vaccinated, he told parliament. Occupational health spokesman Mark Butler said if the prime minister does not include them, he should make commitments to vaccination rates for high school students. What we want to see outside the national cabinet is a commitment to protect Australia's teens, he said. The immunization panel of experts ATAGI is expected to give the final signal for the expansion of the vaccine spread to over 12 years on Friday. Australia broke its daily record for new coronavirus cases on Thursday with the horrific outbreak in NSW pushing the country for 1100 for the first time. Delta's rampant spread across the state continued with 1,029 new infections, with 80 in Victoria and 14 in ACT. While senior professors at the Doherty Institute insist hundreds of cases will not affect the reopening plan, WA and Queensland want to see updated advice. Leaders in Victoria and NSW have voiced support for the plan as blockades continue in those states. -AAP

