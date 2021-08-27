Ontario health units can create their own vaccine passports, says the chief physician

Local health units in Ontario can come out with their vaccine passport if the province continues to resist, according to the head of a group representing local public health agencies in the province.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Health Officer at the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) and President of Association of Local Public Health Agencies(ALPHA), says its health unit is “prepared” to explore its vaccine passport, as discussed at a meeting Wednesday.

He said other health units would have to follow suit to ensure that there is sustainability throughout the province, or at least in certain regions.

“If you do this and Ottawa does not, or vice versa patchwork is not fair,” Roumeliotissa told CBC RadioOttawa BreakfastThursday.

“If we were to do it in the absence of a provincial direction, if we were to do it in the country, I would like to do it with a large region where we are, Ottawa, Renfrew, and even all the way through Kingston.”

Ottawa Breakfast9:09Dr. Paul Roumeliotis on vaccine passports Despite growing calls from many businesses, the Ontario government says it has no plans to issue vaccine passports, but a local health medical officer says they are unavoidable during the fourth wave. 9:09

In a follow-up email, Roumeliotis said ALPHA has sent a letter to the chief medical officer of Ontario requesting a provincial approach in response to the fourth pandemic wave, plus other recommendations.

Not all health units agree

The Peel Region health official also cast his support after a vaccine certification program, saying he was exploring local options if the province would not grow with one.

Medical health officers for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County Health Unit which has one of the best vaccination rates in the province and KingstonFrontenac, Lennox and Addingtondisagreed, saying the vaccine passport system should come from the province.

Dr Brent Moloughney, Ottawa deputy medical officer for health, said Ottawa Public Health supports policies that could increase vaccination across the city and is currently in talks with the province to access immunization data.

He also agreed that a provincial approach would be stronger.

Roumeliotis said the discrepancy between the wishes of the health units is likely to come down to how their local area is going in vaccination rates.

“There are parts of Ontario that do not have many cases and they would prefer to just wait for the provincial direction and there are others whose numbers are dragging on,” he said.

The Renfrew County and County Health Unit has seen only a small increase in confirmed cases in the past month, but its health officer expects the situation to change with the delta variant spurring a provincial increase as students return to school during next weeks With

“This is urgent,” said Dr. Rob Cushman, “Every week we wait will probably put us in more danger.”

Cushman acknowledges that implementing a vaccine passport is also likely to take time, whether left in the province or dozens of health units or larger health regions throughout Ontario.

He said it would be “ridiculous” for individual health regions to set up their own system due to a lack of sustainability.

Status quo -ja provincial

Ontario has repeatedly said it has no plans to go beyond providing residents with a vaccination bill, which critics involved with Roumeliotis say are easy to falsify.

Roumeliotissaid he wants “a uniform, efficient standardized mobile standardized vaccination test” to help verify the status of people, especially at major events.

The momentum for the vaccine passport system has also led to the Ontario Liberal Steven Del Ducatoannouncea Liberal summit scheduled for Monday on the need for better vaccine protection, inviting leaders of major parties, including Prime Minister Doug Ford, to attend.

In Quebec, which has some busy connections in eastern Ontario, a centralized trial of the vaccination system begins Wednesday. The Ottawa Deputy Medical Officer for Health said the plan has sparked concerns from businesses about various standards in Gatineau, Que., And the national capital.