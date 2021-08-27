Wunnumin Lake leadership calls for help after three sudden deaths in 36 hours





Wunnumin Lake First Nation is seeking support from federal and provincial governments after three sudden deaths in 36 hours. At a news conference Thursday, the community said a 20-year-old Wunnumin Lake resident died after falling from a communications town in the community on Aug. 17, Wunnumin Lake Nation Chief Sam Mamakwa told a news conference in Thunder Bay on Thursday. The event is under investigation. A young man who witnessed the incident and was related to the individual who fell from the tower took his life the next day, Mamakwa said. Then, an old man died while in a long-term care facility outside Lake Wunnumin, and his family was not informed until the day after his death, the community said. Lake Wunnumin is now seeking urgent mental health support, policing and additional security, and for governments to work with the community to help community members better respond to similar emergencies in the future. “Our community is under risk management to maintain community stability, but we seek immediate and long-term support to help us with psychological trauma and impacts throughout our community,” Mamawka said. “It is critical that proper mental health and other support is provided as soon as possible to stabilize our community and help our members recover from these horrific events.” “We are doing the best we can, but the people of Wunnumin need to know that more help is on the way.” The Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) supported Wunnum’s demands. “We are very concerned for the well-being of members of the Lake Wunnumin community as they grieve these horrific losses,” NAN Grand Chief Derek Fox said in a statement. “Tragedies like this have devastating effects on our First Nations communities and people often have nowhere to turn for help.” “We will do everything we can to support the community and we look to our provincial and federal treaty partners to respond promptly to requests from the Chief and the Council for assistance.”

