International
More than 210 killed in violence in western Ethiopia: Commission | Ethiopian News
The EHRC says the rebel group killed 150 people in the Oromia region last week and 60 others were killed in retaliatory attacks.
More than 210 people were killed during days of ethnic violence in the tense region of Ethiopia Oromia last week, the Ethiopian Commission for Human Rights (EHRC) said.
The state-affiliated but independent commission said Thursday that witnesses described gunmen linked to the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a group of rebels, arriving on August 18 after security forces withdrew from Gida-Kirimu in the western region. .
Residents of the area and others have told the commission that more than 150 people were killed by gunmen, the human rights body said.
The attack forced women and children to flee to neighboring areas and sparked a wave of revenge killings.
In the coming days, several residents carried out ethnic-based retaliatory attacks, killing more than 60 people and causing a further exodus of civilians fleeing the violence, the commission said.
The body appointed by the government did not state who was responsible for the retaliatory actions.
The attack came a day after security forces relocated to other areas, the statement said.
Reports and local sources said the initial attack targeted ethnic Amharas who have often faced similar attacks in the past.
The panel called for immediate action to prevent the instability from spreading further and an investigation into why security forces withdrew from the troubled area.
In a statement, OLA denied responsibility for the attacks. The group is believed to be active in the area where the latest attack took place.
Odaa Tarbii, spokeswoman for the rebel group, said in a tweet on Thursday that such reports were a major distortion of facts on the ground.
OLA was designated a terrorist organization by lawmakers in May along with the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), whose rebel forces have been fighting in northern Ethiopia since November.
The government has accused OLA of massacring civilians in Oromia, the country’s largest region, and Amhara, the second-largest.
Clashes involving the two ethnic groups killed more than 300 people over several days in March, federal officials said.
The group has denied allegations of leading horrific massacres.
Believed to number in the thousands, OLA broke away from the Oromo Liberation Front, an opposition party that spent years in exile but was allowed to return to Ethiopia after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.
Earlier this month, OLA and the TPLF announced that they had reached an agreement to fight together against Abiys forces and his allies.
An OLA spokesman said the two groups mutually agreed that the Abiys dictatorship should be lifted and that they are sharing intelligence and coordinating strategy.
The government denounced the pact as a destructive alliance between two groups seeking to destabilize the country.
Northern Ethiopia has been embroiled in conflict since November when Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, sent troops to Tigray to bring down the TPLF.
He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks in federal army camps and victory would be swift.
But nine months later, the conflict spread to neighboring Afar and Amhara regions, and forces withdrew from all over Ethiopia.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/26/ethiopia-rights-commission-says-150-killed-in-attack-in-oromiya
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]