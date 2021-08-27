More than 210 killed in violence in western Ethiopia: Commission | Ethiopian News

The EHRC says the rebel group killed 150 people in the Oromia region last week and 60 others were killed in retaliatory attacks.

More than 210 people were killed during days of ethnic violence in the tense region of Ethiopia Oromia last week, the Ethiopian Commission for Human Rights (EHRC) said.

The state-affiliated but independent commission said Thursday that witnesses described gunmen linked to the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), a group of rebels, arriving on August 18 after security forces withdrew from Gida-Kirimu in the western region. .

Residents of the area and others have told the commission that more than 150 people were killed by gunmen, the human rights body said.

The attack forced women and children to flee to neighboring areas and sparked a wave of revenge killings.

In the coming days, several residents carried out ethnic-based retaliatory attacks, killing more than 60 people and causing a further exodus of civilians fleeing the violence, the commission said.

The body appointed by the government did not state who was responsible for the retaliatory actions.

The attack came a day after security forces relocated to other areas, the statement said.

Reports and local sources said the initial attack targeted ethnic Amharas who have often faced similar attacks in the past.

The panel called for immediate action to prevent the instability from spreading further and an investigation into why security forces withdrew from the troubled area.

In a statement, OLA denied responsibility for the attacks. The group is believed to be active in the area where the latest attack took place.

Odaa Tarbii, spokeswoman for the rebel group, said in a tweet on Thursday that such reports were a major distortion of facts on the ground.

OLA was designated a terrorist organization by lawmakers in May along with the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), whose rebel forces have been fighting in northern Ethiopia since November.

The government has accused OLA of massacring civilians in Oromia, the country’s largest region, and Amhara, the second-largest.

Clashes involving the two ethnic groups killed more than 300 people over several days in March, federal officials said.

The group has denied allegations of leading horrific massacres.

Believed to number in the thousands, OLA broke away from the Oromo Liberation Front, an opposition party that spent years in exile but was allowed to return to Ethiopia after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018.

Earlier this month, OLA and the TPLF announced that they had reached an agreement to fight together against Abiys forces and his allies.

An OLA spokesman said the two groups mutually agreed that the Abiys dictatorship should be lifted and that they are sharing intelligence and coordinating strategy.

The government denounced the pact as a destructive alliance between two groups seeking to destabilize the country.

Northern Ethiopia has been embroiled in conflict since November when Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, sent troops to Tigray to bring down the TPLF.

He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks in federal army camps and victory would be swift.

But nine months later, the conflict spread to neighboring Afar and Amhara regions, and forces withdrew from all over Ethiopia.