Iraq Summit Seeks to Fix Middle East Breaks | Conflict News

Officials from across the Middle East began arriving in Baghdad, Iraq, on Friday ahead of a summit aimed at promoting peace and reconciliation in the region, including improving ties between key rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Saturday’s meeting seeks to give Iraq a unifying role in dealing with the crises rocking the region, according to sources close to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left for Iraq to attend the Baghdad summit, the ministry said. His ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh announced the start of the meeting to support Iraq in a brief statement.

The new president of the Islamic Republics Ebrahim Raisi was invited to the Baghdad meeting, but it was not clear if he would attend.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and King Jordans Abdullah II have said they will attend, as will French President Emmanuel Macron, the only official expected from outside the region. Leaders from Saudi Arabia and Turkey were also invited.

Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran. Baghdad has been mediating talks since April between the regional heavyweights Riyadh and Tehran to repair severed ties in 2016.

Raisi, who took office last week, has said he sees no obstacles to re-establishing ties with Riyadh. He has made improving relations with the countries of the region one of his priorities.

Rivals for regional dominance

Officials say the meeting, which will also discuss the war in Yemen, Lebanon’s economic collapse and a regional water crisis, could be a step towards a Saudi-Iranian rapprochement.

Macron and al-Kadhimi want to reduce regional tension by boosting dialogue, including security, said a French presidential source. The goal is to start something here and move on [it] after that conference, the source said.

Tensions between Sunni-Muslim Saudi Arabia and Iran’s Shia-Muslim Iran over regional dominance have worsened following a 2019 attack on Saudi oil plants that briefly cut half of Saudi oil production.

Riyadh blamed Iran for the attack, a charge Tehran denied.

The two countries have lined up with rival forces fighting a war in Yemen and severed their ties in 2016 even though they resumed direct talks in Iraq in April this year.

Riyadh, fearing that Washington resumed nuclear talks with Iran could lead to a easing of US sanctions on Tehran, sees the engagement as a way to control tensions without abandoning its security concerns over attacks blaming Iran and its allies.

Even if we bring the foreign ministers to a table, it could be considered a breakthrough to end tensions between Iranians and Gulf Arabs, said an official close to al-Kadhimi.

Bilateral tactical de-escalation

A politician close to the prime minister said Iraq, which hosted private meetings earlier this year between Saudi and Iranian officials, had received positive signals from Tehran and the Gulf states that they were ready for more direct discussions.

The prospect of regional conflict, coupled with their perception of Washington as unreliable, has prompted Saudis and Emirati people to pursue a limited, tactical, bilateral de-escalation with Tehran, the international crisis group said in a recent report. .

The Saudi-Iranian dialogue began in April as global powers negotiated the resumption of their 2015 nuclear pact with Iran, which Riyadh and its allies opposed for not addressing the Tehran ballistic missile program and regional representatives.

Three other regional sources said it was premature for progress, with an Iranian source saying progress was likely to depend on the nuclear talks in Vienna. The parties involved in those negotiations have not yet said when they will resume.

We have always welcomed the improvement of ties with countries in the region such as Saudi Arabia, and it is a foreign policy priority of our President Raisis. “I seriously doubt if this will happen in Iraq,” said a senior Iranian official.

Riyadh says it wants verifiable works from Iran. Earlier this month, the Saudi foreign minister said a bold Iran was acting in a negative way in the Middle East, including Yemen and Lebanon, and in regional waters.