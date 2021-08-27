3 injured after ‘big’ blast in Wheatley, Ont.

What you need to know:

Three people were treated for injuries and two buildings collapsed under rubble following an explosion Thursday in Wheatley town center, Ont.

The blast occurred shortly after 6 p.m. ET on the corner of Erie Northand Talbot Road East, 50 miles east of Windsor. Homes and businesses nearby have been evacuated.

A number of ambulances were called, expecting multiple injuries, said Kevin Black, communications specialist for Erie Shores HealthCare. None of the wounds are life threatening.

The chief administrative officer for Chatham-Kent, the area municipality, said the two buildings, 15 Erie St.N. and 15 Talbot Rd. E., were destroyed in a “big” explosion. Late Thursday night, officials began evacuating roads, buildings and homes in the following areas:

Walker Street and Elm Avenue.

The Little Road.

Victoria Street and Julian Street.

Chestnut Street and Buchanan Street.

CBC News has not yet confirmed what caused the blast. A formal investigation is underway. But there had been some gas leaks in areadating again earlier this summer, CAO Don Shropshire said.

The nearby business owner describes the ‘chaos’ after the Wheatley explosion Car Barn owner Barry Broadbent tells CBC Windsor reporter Jennifer La Grassa the blast hit while he was evacuating his building. 3:02

“That area had two gas leak detections today was the third,” Shropshire said.

The building has been under an emergency declaration order since July 19, he said. Passers-by told the CBC that the intersection had been blocked and turned on all week.

The gas leak was discovered on Thursday

Maurice Raffoul owns MJ’s Pizza at 19 Erie St. N., next to one of the buildings that was destroyed.

He was sitting outside on a bench when he heard the explosion.

“We came back and just ran,” Raffoul said.

He said no one was inside his building at the time because he was evacuated after an employee smelled gas.

“There was a heavy presence of gas,” Raffoul said.

This is the latest image available in Google Street View of part of the Wheatley block, Ont., Which was destroyed by an explosion Thursday. Sweet Country Home, a gift shop, ranks as permanently closed. (Google Streetview)

Chatham-Kent Municipality said in a press release that monitoring equipment detected gas at 4:30 p.m. Those devices triggered an alarm and a 911 call.

Then, the municipality said, officials evacuated nearby buildings, which would have included MJ’s Pizza.

Emergency responders were in the process of evacuating a larger area around Erie and Talbot streets when the blast occurred.

It was shortly after 6pm when Mike Brannagansaid heard “a loud, shocking boom”.

I’m downtown Wheatley right now, where dozens @CKPSMedia cars and EMS were lined up on the street after an explosion. I’m trying to get closer, but they are evacuating the area and asking people to stay away. pic.twitter.com/DhKCU95XFC –@jennlagrassa

“I saw black smoke rising and then debris hitting the air,” said Brannagan, who was just a few blocks away.

“It’s devastated, like a pile of rubble,” said Brannagan of Pogue Irish Pub, which had not operated for years, according to Shropshire.

Around the corner, Kathryn Parent was inside Renny’s The Village Smokehouse.

The front window of this business exploded during the explosion. (Kathryn Parent (@ _phos3) / Twitter)

“The windows shattered and the pictures fell off the wall,” she said, adding that the restaurant’s glass window shattered during the blast.

The parent said that when he arrived at the restaurant before the explosion there were firefighters at the scene.

“The firefighters looked very relaxed, there was nothing going on at the moment. All of a sudden … we were sitting there and caboom.”

She said emergency officials closed a large area around the blast and they told her the gas was still leaking.

People at the scene said a loud explosion was heard in Wheatley. (Submitted by: Mike Brannagan)

Area previously under the declaration of urgency

The area was already being monitored by emergency officials due to an ongoing investigation following the gas leaks that were reported earlier this summer.

“There have been no new gas discoveries since the last report on July 19,” Chatham-Kent municipality said in an August announcement.

“Given the resurgence of gas detection, ongoing monitoring provides an increased level of security for those working in the building and ensures that emergency services can be notified and a further public evacuation can be implemented, if necessary. . “

They said they were unable to determine the source of the gas leak, but the most likely cause was an abandoned gas well.

Emergency crews remain at the scene after an explosion at Talbot St. E and Elm St. IN #WatleleyWith the Provincial Team Hazmat and Urban Search and Rescue have been called in to help. @CK_EMS & @EssexWindsorEMS are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/JDXhJLExHz –@ckfiredept

“The explosion is near the site where hydrogen sulfide gas was first detected in June this year,” Shropshire said.

Wheatley Arena has been created as a waiting area for people who have been forced to leave their homes.