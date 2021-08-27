International
Alberta Health Services, the nurses’ union seeks mediation on the collective agreement
Following unsuccessful negotiations on a new collective agreement, Alberta Health Services and the Alberta United Nurses are applying for formal mediation, Finance Minister Travis Toews said in a press release Thursday.
Both sides have also agreed on which health care services are essential in the event of a strike or blockage.
In an interview with CBC News on Thursday, UNA Director of Labor David Harrigan said the union accepted proposals from employers’ staff to continue mediation.
The union had presented the essential plans of its staff, but drew them
Dispute over payment
UNA, which represents more than 30,000 nurses and other health care workers, is seeking a two per cent pay rise a year in a two-year deal. The union says nurses have not received an increase in five years, despite inflation rising by about two percent a year.
During collective bargaining with AHS and other healthcare employers last month, the union said, employers offered a the government-led proposal that included a three per cent pay rise.
Prime Minister Jason Kenney has said that nurses in Alberta earn more than their counterparts in other provinces and that his government will not punish people in the private sector by raising taxes.
Meanwhile, in the midst of a fourth rising wave of COVID-19, the province is experiencing shortages of healthcare personnel.
The AHS told the union last week that it was calling emergency work rules for nurses in order to address the problem.
Harrigan said at a meeting yesterday, union leaders made clear members felt angry and frustrated.
“Any reasonable organization, when they have a staff shortage, does not say to staff, ‘I want to cut your salary and I want to make your employment conditions worse,’ because it will just drive people away, he said.
In Thursday’s press release, Toews said he was confident the mediation would be productive.
The right to strike
Fourteen days will be allotted for mediation, and if no agreement is reached, after a 14-day cooling-off period, nurses can vote for the strike.
“What we hope, of course, is that there will be no need for action at work,” Harrigan said.
Ahead of a 2015 Supreme Court ruling that all workers have a constitutional right to strike, public sector employees could not legally strike in Alberta.
Nurses now have that right, and UNA President Heather Smith has said support for a strike is growing.
If nurses vote to strike, Harrigan said only a third of UNA employees could stop working, due to essential service agreements with employers.
