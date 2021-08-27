COVID-19 modeling still undiscovered as Alberta reports 1,112 new cases

Photo by Brendan Miller / Postmedia

Content of the article Alberta’s chief physician has not yet released the fourth-wave transmission model of COVID-19, information she promised in early August that she would share.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The continuing delay comes as the wave reaches new heights, with Alberta reporting 1,112 new cases on Thursday, the highest overnight count since mid-May. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at a meeting in the town hall with primary care providers three weeks ago officials were preparing modeling data for publication. This modeling was among the evidence used by Hinshaw in her contested decision to remove all COVID-19 control measures, which she later reversed. At a Aug. 13 news conference, Hinshaw said officials were working hard on a synthesis of all that evidence in a form we could publish publicly. In a follow-up meeting with primary care providers on August 19, she apologized that the data had not yet been published and said her team was going through all the processes needed by the government to publish them.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Alberta Health said Thursday that modeling will hit the market in the near future. The department did not give an exact timeline and ignored Postmedia questions about the reason for the delay. The opposition NDP is urging the province to release the model, especially as the fourth wave of the Albertas pandemic intensifies. Albertas have a right to see the data on which the government intends to base their decisions, said NDP health critic David Shepherd. We see an increase in the number of cases, we see an increase in hospitalizations and we have no data from the government on what to expect. Alberta has now reported more than 1,000 cases in two consecutive days, a threshold that had not been reached since May 15, when Alberta was in the fall of the devastating third wave.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The new infections came from about 10,500 tests, representing a test positivity rate of 10.6 percent. This rate varies dramatically by region, with the Alberta Health Services area in the North recording a testing positivity rate of nearly 20 percent, compared to the Calgarys rate of seven percent. Hospital admissions also rose 8.5 percent on Thursday. There are now 308 Albertans hospitalized with the virus, 64 of whom are in intensive care units. That’s an increase from 284 hospital admissions and 59 ICU admissions the day before. It’s the first time Alberta has had more than 300 COVID-19 patients in hospitals since June 10th. While initially discussing interior modeling, Hinshaw said the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to continue to rise until early September, at which point they will fall. She said the effect on acute care settings like hospitals and ICUs was not expected to be significant.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The Albertas model is at odds with those from independent counterparts, including one from a group of UN researchers who predicted the province would have a large fourth wave triggered by those not immunized against COVID-19, with 4,000 cases daily expected in this group only until September 15th. The provinces’ slowness in releasing modeling data is emblematic of the broader transparency concerns surrounding the Alberta COVID-19 response, said University of Calgary health policy expert Lorian Hardcastle. Modeling is probably the worst example of that lack of transparency because specific commitments were made, she said. The lack of transparency has really fueled distrust of the government. It’s really essential to maintain public confidence and for people to follow the rules that there is transparency and they believe that policymakers are acting rationally and with evidence.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Hardcastle said Albertans are unlikely to forget the promises of the provinces to release modeling. She said Hinshaws’ comments about officials needing to synthesize the data raise questions about what kind of information will be released. There is that concern that there will be some glitter in the data, or that they will be cherished or selectively interpreted, she said. But it is hard to imagine how the data came to eliminate testing, tracking and isolation when no other jurisdiction was doing so. Active COVID-19 cases in Alberta rose to 9,066 on Thursday, the first time that number has reached 9,000 since May 27. Four more deaths from COVID-19 were reported; three were Albertans aged 80 and over, while one was a person in their 70s. The number of Albertas from the virus is now 2,360.

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article About 79 percent of the provinces new cases on Thursday were among Albanians who are not fully vaccinated, despite the fact that this group represents about 41 percent of the population of the provinces. Elsewhere Thursday, a new outbreak was announced at Calgarys Rockyview Hospital. Two patients and one health care worker tested positive for COVID-19 in one unit; there are also six additional cases in two other units with continuous explosions. Peter Lougheed City Hospital also has a two-case outbreak related to it, while the Foothills Hospital outbreak is related to a single case. [email protected] Tweet: @jasonfherring

Share this article on your social network

advertisement This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.