Alberta will not follow the leadership of other Canadian provinces by introducing a vaccine passport, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said on Thursday.
In a Twitter post, Shandro said Alberta would not back down from her opposition to policies that would require Albertans to provide evidence of immunity against COVID-19 to access government or private services.
To be clear, the Alberta government does not have and will not mandate a so-called vaccine passport for home use, Shandro said.
Although Alberta continues to resist a vaccination mandate, the province is advising people to access their online vaccination record evidence if required for other reasons, such as international travel.
The data is accessible through MyHealth Records (myhealth.alberta.ca/myhealthrecords)With There, Albertans can view their COVID-19 immunization records, as well as other immunizations they have had. They can print a copy of their vaccine record or take a screenshot of it.
Shandro said Albertans will also soon be able to print a smaller vaccination certificate paper card. He said more than 800,000 Albanians currently have accounts on MyHealth Records, with registrations on the rise, including 2,000 registered on Wednesday. Immunization records provided by pharmacies, doctors or AHS at the time Albertans received their stroke can also be used as evidence.
Several Canadian provinces have announced they will seek evidence of immunization to access a range of non-essential services, such as eating out or going to the gym, with British Columbia recently unveiling its vaccine cards earlier this week.
Within Alberta, many private businesses have announced similar mandates, including Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp., which will require all Flames, Hitmen and Stampeders fans and staff to be fully immunized. Municipalities, including Banff City, have also introduced mandatory vaccine policies for employees.
The United Conservative government has remained steadfast in its opposition to such policies, however, the province is even moving this spring to repeal legislation giving the government the power to make vaccines mandatory.
In one pages with frequently asked questions about the evidence of immunization posted Wednesday, the province said vaccine mandates imposed by private businesses or municipalities are not a government decision and these policies could be subject to legal challenges from individual Albertas.
In other Canadian jurisdictions that have mandated vaccines, the data show that policies have helped boost immunization rates, according to Dr Craig Jenne of the University of Calgary. In BC, for example, vaccine registrations increased by more than 200 percent a day after passport issuance.
Securing not only the demand for vaccines for some electoral activities in the community, not essential services, and then providing government-backed evidence for the vaccine actually boosted vaccine rates, said Jenne, an infectious disease expert. He added that any vaccination mandate should take into account those who are not medically able to get the vaccine.
Alberta currently has the lowest immunization rates among all provinces for first and second doses. In total, 66 per cent of Albanians have done at least one stroke, and 58.8 per cent are fully immunized. For those 12 years of age and older eligible for vaccination, 77.6 percent are at least partially immunized, and 69.2 percent have received both doses.
The fourth growing wave of COVID-19 cases in Alberta shows that current vaccine coverage is insufficient to combat the Delta extra-contagious variant, Jenne said.
Clearly there is not enough protection in the community to stop the spread of the virus, he said. There is a lot of room for improvement, and we need to explore all the options that will increase that vaccine rate to generate a level of community protection.
or Angus Reid’s latest poll found that most Canadians support vaccine passports, with two-thirds agreeing that immunization should be mandatory for major public events. This support was lowest in Alberta, but 52 per cent of Albanians surveyed were still in favor of a mandate.
Tweet: @jasonfherring
