Alberta Nurses’ Union demands formal mediation, “one step closer to possible work action”

E United Alberta Nurses reached an agreement with Alberta Health Services on essential services personnel and will apply for formal mediation in the negotiations, the union said Thursday.

“This brings the province one step closer to possible employment action by registered nurses,” explained David Harrigan, UNA Director of Labor Relations.

“In order to hold a strike vote, or for the employer to decide a closing vote, the parties must go through formal mediation. To apply for formal mediation, the parties must have agreed on essential levels of service.”

In one update posted on the UNA website, the group said it wants to “proceed as soon as possible to negotiate a new collective provincial agreement with Alberta Health Services and other major public sector healthcare employers”.

However, the local presidents made it clear to the negotiating committee “that the returns to members’ salaries and the long-established provisions of the collective agreement are not acceptable,” the UNA said.

The Nurses’ Union will apply for formal mediation as soon as possible.

To “facilitate the process”, UNA has withdrawn its proposals for essential services agreements and accepted all proposals of AHS essential services personnel.

This means that the parties have agreed on what services will be provided if and when there is a strike, Harrigan explained.

He said it varies from unit to unit, hospital to hospital, city to city, but on average about a third of the members would be on strike and two-thirds would continue to work, being considered “essential”.

“That means, in the event of action at work, a third of the workforce will be removed,” Harrigan said.

“They already have very short staff. I think it is very, very significant. ”

















Finance Minister Travis Toews said in a statement that he was pleased that UNA and AHS have an “essential services agreement” that will now be submitted to the Alberta Labor Relations Board (ALRB) for consideration.

“AHS and UNA will submit a joint request to the ALRB for formal mediation,” Toews said.

He said both sides want to reach an agreement and it is important that this happens quickly.

“Mediation is a normal part of the negotiation process and is a step forward towards a solution and long-term stability of work.

“I am convinced that formal mediation will be productive as both sides work together towards an agreement that respects both the expertise of Alberta nurses and the financial situation of the province,” Toews said.

“In the past, mediation has been successful,” Harrigan told Global News. , nurses have worked 16 hours a day for the last 16 months.

“To be told, ‘We will cut your salary’ is obviously unacceptable.”

According to the legislature, the mediator has 14 days to bring the parties to a settlement. Often the deadline is extended, Harrigan said.

“It brings the issue of a stalemate and a dispute much closer.”

He said there is also a deadline, unlike informal mediation.

“This kind of forces the parties to focus and decide whether they want a collective agreement or want chaos.”

“Even if it does not lead to an agreement, it will allow the parties to exercise their rights of strike or blockade,” Harrigan said.

















Harrigan said Alberta has a health care crisis and it is difficult to say whether both sides will be able to reach an agreement.

“It is very stressful for the nurses who work every day. We surveyed our members and 75 percent of our members said that every shift in the last five shifts they worked on was short-term.

“People just can’t do it anymore.”

“Situations is a strange situation because the official line from AHS and the government is: ‘There is no urgency, there is no crisis, everything is fine. “But they wrote us a letter last week saying, ‘There is an emergency and we are calling the emergency provisions in the collective agreement’, which allows them to force nurses to work overtime, and transfer them from the unit. in the unit and from one hospital to another, “Harrigan said.

“We have reached an agreement on essential services. We are nowhere near an agreement on a new collective agreement.”