Ismaili Cabinet: Winner and loser

The announcement of the new Cabinet formation by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has sparked condemnation by Pakatan Harapan (PH) with an air of silent disappointment descending on the “semi-opposition” camp led by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi of Umno.

MalaysiaNow takes a look at the winners and losers in the 31 ministerial appointments announced today.

Winner: National Alliance

If there is one thing about the composition of the Cabinet that everyone can agree on, it is the fact that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) is still in power.

The Cabinet format drafted by former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, with his hierarchy of senior ministers leading the four groups, has been preserved. Perhaps it is Ismaili’s way of saying that his government brand is PN, the same brand for which the pro-Najib Razak camp in Umno withdrew its support.

Loser: Pro-Najib Camp

The pro-Najib camp seems to be among the biggest losers. With the exception of Noh Omar and possibly Noraini Ahmad, both of whom joined the former leader in withdrawing support for Muhyiddin, none of his other most vocal leaders were elected ministers.

The outspoken call by Najib loyalists for the finance portfolio to be held by Umno Vice President Mohamad Hasan, for example, fell on deaf ears. Similarly, hopes were dashed that Azalina Othman Said would become law minister despite resigning from her deputy post, or that Shamsul Anwar Nasarah, the first to leave Muhyiddin’s cabinet, would return as minister.

Winner: Anti-Najib Camp

To rub salt into the wound, some of Najib’s most vocal critics in Umno and Barisan Nasional like Khairy Jamaluddin, Hishammuddin Hussein, Reezal Merican Naina Merican, M Saravanan, Shahidan Kassim and Annuar Musa were either maintained or promoted to the top of the profile higher ministries.

Winner: United

With a third of the ministers coming from Bersatu, the Malaysian party has been given a new life amid predictions for its sentencing following the resignation of its president as prime minister.

Bersatu, whose men hold two of the top four ministerial posts, also held critical portfolios such as education, home affairs and foreign affairs, as well as two critical positions in efforts to start the economy, the international ministry of trade and industry and led by Mohamed Azmin Ali and the economic portfolio in the Department of the Prime Minister held by Mustapa Mohamed.

The party, originally made up of leaders who broke away from Najib at the height of the 1MDB scandal, may now be in a stronger position to challenge Umno in the brawl over the crucial Malaysian voting bank.

Loser: Anti-Azmin Camp

The anti-Azmin camp consists mainly of Anwar Ibrahim loyalists in the PKR, who recently went through another phase of short-term euphoria in the period between Muhyiddin’s resignation and Ismail’s appointment.

Many had hoped it would be the “ini kalilah” moment (this is it), to use the famous general election label, for their president to become prime minister. As the dust subsided after Ismail’s appointment, euphoria quickly turned into loud social media calls to Ismail denying Azmin any role in his government.

A rare invitation for Anwar and PH executives to a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday was also interpreted as a signal that Azmin’s political career was over, with many PKR supporters even claiming that an agreement had been reached with Ismail that to see Azmin fall into the political wilderness, in exchange for PH support for the new prime minister.

Winner: Muhyiddin Yassin

Muhyiddin may have been ousted, but he is not out, and judging by the return of his men (and women) to the Cabinet, the former prime minister may return to power, but only if these ministers prove to be efficient and effective. able to work from now until the 15th general election.

Loser: Umno court group

The composition of the Cabinet and Muhyiddin’s continued influence in the current government means that the group of deputies, about six of them led by Najib and Zahid, will have no choice but to continue their judicial battle without any political interference. Muhyiddin had said it was his refusal to entertain the efforts of a group of “kleptocrats” to escape the criminal charges that led to the rebellion which forced him to resign. MalaysiaNow previously detailed such an effort by Zahid in an exclusive report.

Winner: GPS

Although the Sarawak coalition has largely sought to portray itself as a mere observer of “peninsular” political struggles, it also strongly resisted successive attempts to overthrow Muhyidd, until the end of his rule. GPS is grateful to the former prime minister for gaining political advantage under Muhyiddin and would not want to be seen as part of a new Cabinet dominated by the former prime minister’s enemies.

After all, under it, GPS unlocked the billions of ringgit revenue that was denied to Sarawak for decades. With six Sarawakians running key federal ministries, including one held as a senior minister, the coalition may also seek credit for being able to regain one of Sarawak’s rights under the federation, all because GPS chose the “right friends” in Putrajaya .

Loser: Partisan activists

Some of the most prominent civil society activists may have lost their image of being non-partisan in pushing for reforms when they campaigned openly for the appointment of certain politicians as ministers. They include Ambiga Sreenevasan, which once led the Bersih 2.0 coalition as a successful civil society movement, gaining Malaysian support from all parties, including the PAS. But Ambiga has made no secret of its political affiliation in the months leading up to the ouster of Muhyiddin, from the ongoing call for Amanah’s Dzulkefly Ahmad to become health minister to attack PAS leaders with controversial suggestions. She summed up her loss well in a Twitter post: “Cabinet: Expect nothing. He got nothing. The moral of the story: do not expect anything. “