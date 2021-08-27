Coronavirus Update (COVID-19) 26 August 2021 | newsroom





Dear members of the McGill community, The Quebec government has announced more information about it vaccine passport, which is a proof of vaccination that allows people who are fully vaccinated to have non-essential services as of September 1st. Only people who are fully vaccinated will be able to access the full range of activities at McGill. Details on how to get a vaccine passport are below. At McGill, you will do you need a vaccine passport for: Practice indoor sports, including Varsity sports, or work out at fitness centers

Practice a lot of sports outside

Eat or drink in sitting places in food service places

Attend major outdoor events

Attend sporting events

Attend concerts or other shows as a member of the audience

Attend conferences or colloquia held at the University (unless the colloquium is part of a curricular activity)

Take part in scavenger hunts or similar activities, even if you are outdoors

As a resident student, access certain common areas in student residences you I will not must provide a vaccination passport for: Access classes, seminars, lessons, teaching labs, field courses or other curricular activities

Do research

Access Student Services for health-related services or individual services

Enter your living room

Borrow or consult library items More details will follow as we gather more information and complete the implementation, and it is possible that there may be modifications to the list above. We will publish a detailed list on the McGill Coronavirus website once it is finalized. Anyone who is fully vaccinated can obtain a vaccination passport from the Quebec government. To do this, you can download the Vaxicode app for iOS or Android devices and scan the QR code provided by the Government of Quebec. (Note that the Android app is not yet available in the Google Store, but is expected to be before September 1.) Without a vaccine passport, your McGill experience will be much less fun. Do your best to protect yourself and others. If you have any questions about vaccination, please consult the unsafe vaccination site. Stay safe and well. Sincerely, Fabrice Labeau

Vice Provost, Student Life and Learning

