Ontario reports nearly 800 COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths with 14 others after data clearance

Ontario is reporting 781 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day count since early June. The total of the provincial issue now stands at 562,756.

Out of 781 new cases registered, the data showed that 485 were unvaccinated persons, 83 were partially vaccinated persons, 147 were fully vaccinated persons and for 66 persons the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday report, 185 cases were registered in Toronto, 96 in the Peel Region, 93 in the York Region, 67 in Windsor-Essex, 66 in Hamilton and 40 in the Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported less than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,489 as 17 new deaths were recorded. However, the health ministry said 14 of the deaths occurred more than two months ago. Three of the deaths are new.

The story goes down the ad

Read more: Local Health Officers Look at Province for Ontario COVID Vaccine Certification System

As of 8:00 p.m. Thursday, 36,195 vaccines (12,934 for the first stroke and 23,261 for the second stroke) were administered on the last day.

There are more than 9.8 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 75.7 percent of the acceptable population (12 years and older). Coverage of the first dose stands at 82.6 percent.

Hospital admissions in Ontario

Ontario reported 306 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (four to four from the day before) with 158 patients in intensive care units (down to seven) and 128 patients in the ICU on a ventilator (down to six) .

Provincial officials recently announced that they will begin to include the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of theirdaily reporting of COVID-19 data.They noted that the new database will grow and improve over time as more information is gathered.

The story goes down the ad

The latest data showed for those in general hospital wards with COVID, 140 were unvaccinated, 16 were partially vaccinated and 27 were fully vaccinated. For those in the ICU, 90 were not vaccinated while 6 were partially vaccinated and 9 were fully vaccinated.

At the height of the third wave, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw up to 900 patients in the ICU with COVID. Provincial data show that a total of 5,590 patients have ever been to the ICU with 28,861 patients being hospitalized due to COVID since the onset of the pandemic.

Read more: TDSB believers vote unanimously to develop mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy

Recovery, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

Meanwhile, 547,823 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 percent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 625 from the day before.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,444 from the day before when it was at 5,305, and from August 20 when it was at 4,447. At the height of the second wave of coronavirus growth in January, active cases reached just over 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases reached 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 665, which has risen from yesterday to 646, and has risen from last week when it was 518. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 160.

Trends Kabul blasts: At least 72 dead, including US military personnel, officials say

Some BC businesses swear to challenge the province’s vaccine passport system

The story goes down the ad

The government said 30,063 tests have been processed in the last 24 hours. There are currently a total of 11,588 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity for Friday reached 3 percent. Last week, test positivity was at 2.4 percent.

Disturbing variants in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consists of B.1.1.7 (now referred to by the WHO as Alpha and was first discovered in the UK United), B.1.351 (now referred to by the WHO as Beta and first discovered in South Africa), P.1 (now designated by the WHO as Gamma and first discovered in Brazil), and B.1.617.2 (now designated by the WHO as Delta and first discovered in India).

Alpha B.1.1.7 VOC: 146,105 variant cases, which has increased by 80 since the day before.

The story goes down the ad

Beta B.1.351 VOC: 1,500 instances of variants, which is unchanged from the previous day.

Gamma P.1 VOC: 5,222 variant cases, which has increased by 1 since the previous day.

Delta B.1.617.2 VOC: 8,732 variant cases, which has increased by 486 since the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for COVID-19 positive tests to be reviewed for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than general cases in daily reporting.

















6:57

Is Canada heading into another deadlock? Dr. Bogoch breaks down concerns in the fourth wave





Is Canada heading into another deadlock? Dr. Bogoch breaks down concerns in the fourth wave



Here is a breakdown of total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

280,557 persons are male, an increase of 381 cases.

278,406 persons are female, an increase of 382 cases.

15,202 people are under the age of four, an increase of 34 cases.

26,828 people are 5-11, an increase of 76 cases.

49,962 people are 12 to 19 an increase of 101 cases.

212,090 people are 20 to 39 an increase of 340 cases.

159,346 persons are from 40 to 59, an increase of 165 cases.

73,853 people are 60 to 79 an increase of 54 cases.

25,374 people are 80 and older, an increase of 13 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19-related deaths by age:

The story goes down the ad

Deaths reported at ages 19 and under: 5

Deaths reported between the ages of 20 and 39: 90

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 622

Deaths reported between the ages of 60 and 79: 3,068 (+7)

Deaths reported at the age of 80 and above: 5,703 (+10)

The province notes that there may be a delay in reporting deaths and data

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, 3,793 deaths were recorded among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged for several weeks. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 5 actual home explosions, which is an increase from one the day before.

The Ministry also indicated that there are currently 11 active cases among long-term care residents and 13 active cases among staff, with one and four, respectively, on the last day, respectively.

The story goes down the ad

See the link »

<br />

