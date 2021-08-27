Thai police questioned after video of drug suspect being tortured and killed





The video, posted by lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd on his Facebook page, showed what appeared to be a man being strangled by a plastic bag placed over his head as he was caught by four men.

Five police officers from Nakhon Sawan province were arrested, police spokeswoman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement, while a “full-time” search was in search of two others who later surrendered.

An official police document showed that the suspect died of a drug overdose on August 5, before the video of the incident went viral on Tuesday.

Sittra, who runs a legal aid foundation, said he had taken the video from a lower-ranking officer who asked him to pass it on to the national police chief, claiming he was showing “Superintendent Joe” of Nakhon Sawan police station trying to snatch money from a drug dealer.

Supervisor Joe, or Police Colonel Thitisan Uttanapol, one of the two who surrendered for questioning, said he had ordered his men to get information from the suspect without intending to kill him. He denied the extortion. “I admit what I did was wrong, but I wanted information to address the drug problem that has hurt Nakohn Sawan’s people,” Thitisan told reporters by telephone Thursday. “I ordered my people to do it for work, with no regard for money.” Thai Police Chief Suwat Jangyodsuk told reporters that no one should escape justice. “On behalf of the police, I would forgive the public for what happened, but I also want to stress that our organization can be controlled,” he said, vowing that police officers who have committed wrongdoing will not be protected. Police raided Thitisan’s home on a luxury residential property in Bangkok on Wednesday and found 13 cars, including a Lamborghini and Ferrari, according to media that accompanied police on the raid. Thailand’s police force has a reputation for corruption, analysts say, and the government has promised reforms. “The case will be a real test for the Thai justice system that has faced questions about its ability to hold officials in charge like the police,” said Thitipol Phakdeewanich, dean of Ubon Ratchathani University’s political science department.

